Colfax Health and Rehab News: 6-27-2018

[emember_protected] The rainy weather kept most of us indoors on Monday, but we still kept busy. The Green Leaf Crafters continue to work on their July 4th centerpieces while exercises were the order of business in the East Dining Room. Tony leads this group and always makes exercising a fun time. In keeping with the theme of June Dairy Month, the afternoon found us enjoying samples of different types of cheeses. Later in the afternoon we gathered for cocktail hour and our favorite adult beverage.

Tuesday morning our weekly volleyball teams met in the East Dining Room. The competition was once again fierce, and we declared the game a tie. The afternoon found our Bingo enthusiasts in the Square. All went away with bags full of treats. Michelle, Patty and Eileen make sure the game runs smoothly. Later that afternoon we were blessed with a visit from Father Victor. We appreciated him taking the time to come and share the sacraments with our residents.

Pastor Mary Eide led us in our Wednesday morning church service. We appreciate her taking the time to come and share with us. Chuck Kirkwood and Friends entertained us in the afternoon. We always look forward to their wonderful toe tapping music.

Excitement filled the air on Thursday morning. Residents readied themselves for a trip to the Colfax Fair. We put both of our vans to work transporting residents to and from the fair. Many enjoyed eating at the Holden Food Stand, visiting with old friends, watching the animals being judged, or walking thru the bulidings admiring the beautiful items on display or checking out the animal barns and checking out the many different animals awaiting the judges. We even had some baby goat come for a visit to our tables.

The Catholics gathered on East for our Friday morning rosary group led by Loretta. Later in the Square we held Gospel Sing a Long. We love picking out our favorite hymns to sing. Kathy, Bruce and Veda led us in this hour of music and prayer. Friday afternoon, Dime Bingo was played in the Square. It is always a great way to end the week.

Some of the activities highlighted for next week are, our monthly breakfast club were Chef Andy will serve breakfast burritos. Our first of the summer T ball game will be held on Wednesday evening, and Magic Mary will also be here to entertain us.

Just a reminder to our local vendors or crafters, we will be having our Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center’s 1st Annual Craft and Vendor sale on Saturday, November 24, 2018. If you have something to sell or know someone who would be interested in setting up a table, it is never too early to call and reserve a spot.

If you are interested in seeing what goes on at the Big Yellow House you can go to our web site, Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center or like us on Facebook where pictures of what’s happenings, the activity schedule and menu for the week are posted.

Until next week, enjoy the beautiful June weather!

Barb Stobb, Activity Director [/emember_protected]