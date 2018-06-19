St. Croix County man claims $2.2 million Megabucks ticket

Joseph Hinz of Star Prairie is the lucky winner of $2.2 million from the April 14 Megabucks drawing. The winning numbers from Saturday, April 14 were 04, 06, 11, 16, 40, and 45.

Hinz purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Trip at 1010 Main Street in Baldwin.

Retailers receive a 2% incentive of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

Megabucks is Wisconsin’s own lotto game. Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday night.

How to Play

1. Choose six (6) different numbers from 1 to 49. You will receive two plays for $1.

2. You must purchase your ticket by 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday or Saturday to be included in that night’s drawing.

3. Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible.