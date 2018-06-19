Rusk County Man Sentenced to 6 Years on Meth Charge

MADISON, WIS. — Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that James Unser, 60, Sheldon, Wisconsin, was sentenced on June 13 by U.S. District Judge William Conley to six years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it. This term of imprisonment is to be followed by four years of supervised release. Unser pleaded guilty to this charge on March 21, 2018.

On November 16, 2016, Unser was arrested in Dunn County and found to be in possession of 57 grams of methamphetamine. While out on bond for that case, he continued to sell drugs, and on December 30, 2017, he was arrested in Rusk County with 120 grams of methamphetamine.

The charge against Unser was the result of an investigation conducted by the Rusk, Dunn, Taylor, and Chippewa County Sheriffs’ Departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.