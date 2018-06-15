St. Croix County man claims $2.2 million Megabucks ticket

Joseph Hinz of Star Prairie is the lucky winner of $2.2 million from the April 14 Megabucks drawing. The winning numbers from Saturday, April 14 were 04, 06, 11, 16, 40, and 45.

[emember_protected] Hinz purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Trip at 1010 Main Street in Baldwin.

Retailers receive a 2% incentive of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

Megabucks is Wisconsin’s own lotto game. Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday night.

How to Play

1. Choose six (6) different numbers from 1 to 49. You will receive two plays for $1.

2. You must purchase your ticket by 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday or Saturday to be included in that night’s drawing.

3. Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible. [/emember_protected]