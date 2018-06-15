99th Colfax Free Fair starts Thursday

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — The 99th Colfax Free Fair starts at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 21, with poultry and rabbit judging and arts and crafts exhibits judging.

The A&P Enterprises’ carnival opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, at 3 p.m. Friday, and at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Carnival wristbands are $20. Wristbands can be used from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The two wristband times on Saturday require separate wristbands.

Regular ticket prices are $1.25 each or 10 for $10.

Please note rides take three or more tickets per person.

Judging

The animal judging continues on Friday at 9 a.m., beginning with swine, followed by goats, dairy, beef and sheep.

The Dunn County Dairy Open Show will be held Saturday, June 23, beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The meat animal auction will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Free stage

Entertainment on the “free stage” begins from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday with variety entertainment.

Friday, June 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jordan Herrick will perform on the free stage.

Noelle Olson will perform modern Christian music on stage Saturday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, awards will be handed out to the exhibitors on the free stage. Sports teams will be recognized following the awards ceremony.

A non-denominational church service will be held Sunday at 11 a.m.

A chicken dinner sponsored by Holden Lutheran Church will follow the church service. Proceeds from the chicken dinner will benefit Holden Church.

Beer garden

Entertainment in the beer garden will be from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Thursday night will feature Steel Horse D.J.

On Friday night, Probable Cause will perform in the beer garden.

The Marshall Star Band will perform Saturday night.

Other entertainment

Other entertainment at the Colfax Free Fair will include fireworks at 10 p.m. Friday.

A bean bag tournament is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.

The Country Acres Petting Zoo will be set up at the fair as well.

The Colfax Free Fair — where admission is free, parking is free, stage entertainment is free and the petting zoo is free — will celebrate its 100th Anniversary June 20 to June 23, 2019.