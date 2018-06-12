Glenwood City MS/HS

Top 10 List

May 29-June 6, 2018

[emember_protected]

1. MELANIE BURTON AND CHLOE SHALEEN for completing the cardiovascular fitness test when they didn’t think they could. They were able to work together to complete the test demonstrating courage and resilience.

2. LIZZY FRYE for great improvement in her writing skills and a great final essay.

3. SYDNEY GRANT has been a great leader in the percussion section. Her “take charge” mind set has been an incredible asset in this spring’s performances.

4. Congratulations to the National FCCLA qualifiers: EMMA SCHOLLER, ALEX HOLLDORF, MELINA SCHULTZ, DELANEY QUINN, HANNA STREHLO, AND ALEXIS ALBRECHT.

5. ANNIKA BAUMAN: top percent on Geometry final.

6. HADIN DESMITH: top percent on Integrated 2 final.

7. REBECCA PETERSON: top percent on Algebra 2 final.

8. CAMDEN AND CORDELL SHULTZ for their dedication in finishing the shed in Tech Ed class.

9. DAKOTA DEAN-IMMERMAN for doing a great job on his service project for Studio Art Class.

10. AIDEN VOELTZ for being a rock star in the Ag Shop the entire semester. [/emember_protected]