Glenwood City High School Marching Band opens season

The High School Marching Band opened up their season with practice on June 8th. Although a portion of the day was rained out, it was very productive.

[emember_protected] The 2018 Glenwood City Marching Hilltoppers are proud to perform the year’s show titled “Seven Nation Army”. The Hilltoppers 2018 schedule includes performances in Oakdale, MN, Clear Lake, Minnesota State Fair, Glenwood City, and Spring Valley. The band hopes to perform at Walt Disney World in June 2019.

The Hilltoppers are led on the street by Drum Major Allexis Rassbach and Color Guard Captains Michaela Nyhus, Olivia Janson and Maggie Wallin.

Band staff includes Angela Hierlmeier, Zach Bartsch, Alex Plum, and Robert Mondlock. The band is under the direction of Mr. Matt Lamb. [/emember_protected]