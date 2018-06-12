GCHS/MS April Students of the Month

Glenwood City High/Middle School is proud to announce the April Students of the Month. Responsibility was the trait identified for the April selection; individuals who have demonstrated the ability to complete those tasks which they were assigned while being accountable for those things within their control. The students selected, and each of the nominated students, are excellent representatives of, not only their peers, but of our Glenwood City community as a whole.

The Student of the Month at Glenwood City High School is junior Abby Kremer. Abby was nominated by Ms. Kjellberg who stated, "Abby has been my TAP student this semester as well as a student in Spanish 3. She has done a fantastic job and been a great asset to me as a teacher! Abby is always ready to help when needed as my TAP and seeks opportunities to assist students during class activities on her own. She led the class various times when I was not able to, as I lost my voice. Abby is also prepared for class, a willing volunteer and a great leader among her peers. Abby takes responsibility for her learning as well as helping others improve. Her work is of the highest quality and always completed on time. Abby is very deserving of the Student of the Month honor." Abby is the daughter of Tricia and David Kremer.

The April Student of the Month at Glenwood City Middle School was sixth grader, Lisa Yang. Ms. Hierlmeier recognized Lisa, stating, “Lisa is extremely responsible in all aspects of school life. She is one of my most conscientious student council members, always making sure that all of her duties are taken care of and volunteering for more. As a student in class, she is always on task, always ready, and always willing to help in any way that she can. Lisa has a very high level of responsibility for someone her age, and I believe she is a perfect candidate for this month’s trait.” Lisa is the daughter of Kay Lee and Ker Yang.

Students of the Month are rewarded by having a lunch provided for them and a friend as well as being issued a unique piece of Hilltopper apparel. In addition, students are provided with preferential parking (for them or a family member) for all school events.

The staff at Glenwood City High/Middle School would also like to recognize the following students who were nominated for the April Student of the Month as well – Hadin DeSmith (Class of 2019 – Mr. Wannemacher); Ashlee Peterson (Class of 2019 – Mr. VanderWaal) and Aubree Logghe (Class of 2023 – Mr. Lamb).