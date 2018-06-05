St. Croix County comprehensive revision to zoning ordinance report now available

St. Croix County is in the process of updating its zoning ordinance, which regulates the use and development of land in most unincorporated parts of the county. The update process began in August of 2017 with assistance from MSA Professional Services.

[emember_protected] The goals of the project are to make the county ordinance consistent with current state laws and legal standards; establish zoning districts to fit the varied needs of the towns, and; make it easier for users to understand and apply the ordinance.

From August of 2017 through February of 2018, MSA and county staff hosted numerous meetings with town officials, the public, local development professionals and a Zoning Ordinance Revision Task Force. We also received public feedback from an on-line survey regarding what is working with the ordinance and what is in need of review. An executive summary and full report of proposed changes, based on public input received, are available on the St. Croix County website at www.sccwi.gov as well as additional information regarding next steps and project timelines.

Questions about the project can be directed to John Hilgers, St. Croix County Planner, at 715-386-4672 or john.hilgers@sccwi.gov [/emember_protected]