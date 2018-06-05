EM’s Johnson and Mavis finish careers at State

LA CROSSE – For Elk Mound seniors Jake Johnson and Conner Mavis, there could not have been a better stage for them to complete their high school track and field careers.

The accomplished pair’s final performances came in the pinnacle of state meets, the 2018 WIAA State Track and Field Championships held last Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on the UW-La Crosse campus.

[emember_protected] Johnson finished seventh in Saturday morning’s Division 2 boys’ 110 meter high hurdles final. He ran a :15.53 in the championship race after qualifying sixth in the previous day’s preliminaries with a :15.25.

Robby Hatch of Lodi, who placed third a year ago, took the gold medal with a winning time of :14.52.

Conner Mavis finished in tenth place in the Division 2 boys’ discus throw. Mavis’ best effort of the competition, which was held Friday afternoon, was a throw of 142’ 1”, which was just 15” shy of his third-place sectional throw a week earlier.

To finish eighth and score a point, Mavis would have had to toss the discus another 10 feet and to medal, which are given to the top six finishes, he needed to beat a distance of 158’ 5”.

With the two team points that Johnson scored in the high hurdles, Elk Mound finished in a tie with Brown Deer for 62nd place. Rice Lake won the Division 2 boys’ state crown with 53 points behind the effort of its all-state senior standout, Kenny Bednarek, who won the 100 m, and his third straight state championships in the 200 and 400 meters. [/emember_protected]