Glenwood City boys 4×100 meter relay claims State Bronze

The Glenwood City boys’ 4 x 100 m relay team finished third in the 2018 WIAA state track and Field championships Saturday afternoon at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

The Hilltoppers team comprised of seniors Darian Multhauf, Carson Strong, Jacob Nelson and Jacob Kopacz entered the June 2 race as the defending Division 3 state champions having won the title a year ago in a time of :44.46.

The foursome ran a slightly faster time in this year’s finals, :44.43, but saw their reign ended by Cambridge who won the 2018 gold in a time of :44.14. Edgar, who came into the championship race with the top time in Friday’s preliminaries, finished second in :44.32.

The same quartet also took sixth in the D3 4×200 m relay earlier in the day.

