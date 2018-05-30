Viking golfers’ season ends at regional

CADOTT — The 2018 links season came to an end for the Colfax Golf Team in regional competition last Wednesday.

The Vikings finished ninth in the 10-team WIAA Division 3 Cadott regional played at Whispering Pines Golf Course May 23.

[emember_protected]Colfax tallied a combined 457 strokes on the par 72 course to finish ahead of Cornell/Lake Holcombe’s score of 516.

Perennial-power Osseo-Fairchild won the team title by five strokes over Eleva-Strum. The Thunder signed out with a 325 while the Cardinals carded a 330. Dunn-St. Croix teams, Durand with a 334 and Spring Valley with a 341, grabbed the other two sectional qualifying berths by placing third and fourth respectively.

Seniors Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and Drew Severson from Eleva-Strum shared medalist honors with each shooting a one-over-par 73.

The top four teams along with the top four individuals from non-qualifying squads earned a berth in yesterday’s Luck/Frederic sectional meet held at the Frederic Golf Course.

Seniors Richard Stehling and Treyton Teige led the Vikings’ in the regional competition.

Stehling shot a 100 in the 18-hole tournament, scoring a 49 on the first nine holes and a 51 on the final nine. Teige shot a 51 and 52 for a total of 103. Stehling finished 28th on the individual leader-board with Teige taking 30th.

Freshman Hunter Rebak finished with 125 strokes, having shot a 59 for the front nine and a 66 on the back, on the Whispering Pines course. Sophomore Boden Bergeson carded a 70 on the opening nine holes but cut off 11 strokes over the final nine holes to finish with a 129. Senior Spencer Herrick also had a dramatic improvement from his first-nine hole score of 72 as he finished with a 58 on the second nine to score a 130.

Team Scores: 1. Osseo-Fairchild 325, 2. Eleva-Strum 330, 3. Durand 334, 4. Spring Valley 341, 5. Mondovi 375, 6. Cadott 377, 7. Fall Creek 395, 8. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 432, 9. Colfax 457, 10. Cornell/Lake Holcombe 516.[/emember_protected]