Mounders end golf season at Arcadia regional

TREMPEALEAU — Although it has had it struggles this year, the Elk Mound golf team saved one of it’s best performances for what turned out to be the final competition of the season.

[emember_protected]The Mounders shot a solid score of 372 to finish seventh in the 10-team WIAA Division 2 golf regional hosted by Arcadia last Tuesday, May 22 at Trempealeau Mountain in Trempealeau, WI.

Four of the five Elk Mound varsity linksters finished among the top 27 with sub-100 scores.

Sophomore Ethan Rubenzer had the low count for coach Brandon Powell’s squad with a 91 on the par-71 Trempealeau Mountain course. Rubenzer front-nine tally of 38 put him in a three-way tie for second midway through the 18-hole meet. Unfortunately, the Mounder sophomore was unable to maintain that pace and carded a 53 on the final nine to finish in 22nd place on the final leader-board standings.

Teammate Max Marquardt finished just a stroke and one place behind Rebunzer in the final standing. The junior signed out with a 92 and 23rd place after shooting a 45 and 47 on the front and back nines respectively.

Fellow junior Marcus Kinblom shot a 94 to place 25th overall. Kinblom was consistent throughout tournament play, shooting a pair of 47s on the front and back nine holes.

Dillon McLaughlin, another of Elk Mound’s four juniors that competed in the regional competition, shot a 46 on the first nine holes and finished off with a 49 to account for his score of 95 which was good for 27th place.

Kaitlin Schiferl rounded out the Mounders’ scores with a 115. The junior tallied 52 strokes on the front nine but saw her count climb to a 63 over the course of the final nine holes to place 44th.

West Salem won the title and a berth in the yesterday’s (May 29) sectional meet in Tomahawk held at the Inshalla Country Club with a score of 335. McDonell Central/Regis finished just two strokes back to take second with a 337. Also qualifying for the sectional were third-place Neillsville/Loyal with a 341 and Black River Falls, who finished fourth with 359 strokes.

The top four teams qualify for the sectional tournament along with the top four individuals from non-qualify teams.

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau freshman Sawyer Schmidt shot a six-over-par 77 to win medalist honors and earn one of the individual berths.

Team scores: 1. West Salem 335, 2. McDonell Central/Regis 337, 3. Neillsville/Loyal 341, 4. Black River Falls 359, 5. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 361, 6. Arcadia 364, 7. Elk Mound 372, 8. Nekoosa 389, 9. Altoona 419, 10. Columbus 428.[/emember_protected]