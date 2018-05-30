EM boys finish as Regional runners-up; Colfax girls are seventh, boys take eighth

COLFAX — After winning a third straight Dunn-St. Croix conference title a week earlier, the Elk Mound boys track and field team had its collective gaze locked on a regional title when it competed in Colfax last Monday.

Unfortunately, the Mounders' neighbors to the northeast, Bloomer, finished with a dozen more points to capture the WIAA Division 2 Colfax boys' regional track and field championship May 21.

Bloomer tallied 133.33 points to Elk Mound’s total of 121.

The Colfax boys scored 38.33 to take eighth in the 10-team competition.

Bloomer also won the ladies title with 135 points to best runner-up Black River Falls who finished with 119.

Colfax’s girls placed seventh in the final team standings with 46 points and Elk Mound was just three points and one spot back in eighth.

The top four place winners in each event advanced to the Division 2 sectional meet held Thursday at Colby High School.

Elk Mound

When the final results from Monday’s regional meet had been tabulated, the Mounder boys had earned ten individual sectional qualifying spots and advanced in three of the four relay events.

Senior Tyler Brantner lead the way, qualifying for the sectional meet in three separate events. Brantner went 6’ to win the high jump, he took second in the triple jump after leaping 39’ 6.6” and placed third in the long jump, just behind teammate Brady Redwine, with a best effort of 19’ 4.5”.

In addition, Brantner ran a leg of the Mounders victorious 4×100 m relay team that also included Redwine, Ryan Mohr and Rian Flynn. The team finished in :45.31, a quarter second ahead of Black River Falls.

Redwine qualified in a pair of individual events as well as the aforementioned 4×100 m relay team and the winning 4×200 m squad.

The junior jumped 19’ 9” to place second in the long jump and came in third in the 200 meters (:23.71).

In the 4×200 m relay race, Redwine joined with Ryan Mohr and Rian Flynn once again and Jake Johnson to take the gold after turning in a time of 1:34.47.

Johnson, a senior, also struck gold in the 110 m high hurdles with a top time of :15.31.

Another of Elk Mound’s accomplished senior members, Conner Mavis threw his way to first in the discus. Mavis topped the field with a throw of 137’ 10”. He also finished ninth in the shot put.

The boys’ 4×800 m relay team also advanced with a second place showing. The foursome of sophomores Cade Hanson, Seth Hazen, and Andrew Pathos and senior Nate Lind ran a time of 8:47.89.

Hanson, Hazen and Pathos also qualified for the sectional in an individual endeavor. Hanson placed third in the 800 m run while Hazen and Pathos finished fourth in the 400 and 3,200 meters respectively.

Just missing the sectional cut were: senior Andrew Benson, who was fifth in the discus and seventh in the triple jump and the 4×400 m relay.

Lind (800 m), Aric Jenson (400 m) and Rian Flynn (200 m) are placed sixth.

Junior Alana Plaszcz finished with the Lady Mounders top effort in Colfax. Alana ran a 12:33.76 to place second in the 3,200 meters.

She along with sophomore Kristin Martinson, who finished fourth in the 1,600 m, were the only girls to qualify for individual sectional competition.

Elk Mound’s 4×800 m girls’ relay squad comprised of Martinson, Alana Plaszcz and twin sister Brooke and Victoria Fasbender place second in 10:34.82.

Freshman Kennedy Pritchard took fifth in the 200 m as did the 4×100 m relay team.

Fasbender placed sixth in the 3,200 m, Brooke Plaszcz was seventh in the 800m and senior Hannah Cedarblade finished her career with an eighth-place in the 100 m high hurdles.

Colfax

The Viking boys and girls each qualified for the sectional meet in three individual events.

The girls also sent a pair of relays to Colby and the boys qualified one.

Sophomores Kameri Meredith, Morgan Schleusner and Morgan Jensen each finished third in their respective events to earn a sectional qualifying spot.

Meredith ran a :17.03 to finish in the bronze position of the 100 m high hurdles. Schleusner also earned her advancement in the hurdles, taking third in the 300 meter lows in a time of :50.10. Morgan Jensen sent the discus 104’ 3” for yet another bronze finish.

The girls 4×100 m and 4×200 m relay teams comprised of Meredith, Schleusner, along with fellow sophomores Samantha Prestasky and Jayna Bowe, placed second and third respectively.

Senior Mackenzie Jensen just missed extending her track career for another meet as she finished fifth in the 1,600 m.

Tegan Field also placed fifth in the 400 m.

Jayna Bowe was sixth in the long jump as was junior Emma Hurlburt in the discus. Hurlburt also finished ninth in the shot put.

The Colfax boys also had a trio of third place showings.

Juniors Jeremy Artist and Luke Heidorn had bronze finishes in each of their events. Artist in the 100 m (:11.79) and Heidorn in the 300 m intermediate hurdles (:44.26).

Sophomore Ed Hydukovich placed third in the discus with a throw of 131’ 2”.

Hydukovich joined with fellow sophomore Trey Hovde and juniors Trevor Rothbauer and Luke Heidorn to earn a sectional berth by placing third in the 4×400 m relay with a 3:43.26.

Freshman Noah Heidorn and sophomore Nate Lee each had an eighth-place finish, Lee in the triple jump and Heidorn in the high jump.

The boys 4×200 m and 4×800 m relays both took fifth and the 4×100 was sixth.

GIRLS’ TEAM RESULTS: 1. Bloomer 135, 2. Black River Falls 119, 3. Stanley-Boyd 98, 4. Arcadia 94, 5. Altoona 57, 6. Mondovi 52, 7. Colfax 46, 8. Elk Mound 43, 9. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 29, 10. Osseo-Fairchild 22.

COLFAX AND ELK MOUND INDIVIDUAL GIRLS’ RESULTS: High Jump – 5. Maddie Jenson, EM, 4’ 8”; Long

Jump – 6. Jayna Bowe, Colfax, 14’ 7.75”; 18. Lizzy Lindquist, EM, 10’ 6.75”; 19. Baily Gilbertson, EM, 10’ 1.75”; 20. Danielle Wagner, EM, 9’ 11”; Shot Put – 9. Emma Hurlburt, Colfax, 29’ 1.25”; 14. Morgan Jensen, Colfax, 28’ 6.5”; 18. Abby Kasper, EM, 23’ 10.75”; 19. Hannah Simpson, EM, 21’ 3”; 22. Bryanna Troutz, EM, 18’ 6”; 4×800 m Relay – 2. Elk Mound (Brooke Plaszcz, Alana Plaszcz, Kristin Martinson, Victoria Fasbender), 10:34.82; 100 m Hurdles – 3. Kameri Meredith, Colfax, :17.03; 8. Hannah Cedarblade, EM, :18.61; 100 m – 12. Sydney Simpson, EM, :14.72; 12. Kourtney Zurbuchen, EM, :14.72; 14. Abby Irwin, Colfax, :14.98; 17. Chloe Simpson, EM, :15.35; 21. 21. Rachel Knutson, Colfax, :16.12; 4×200 m Relay – 3. Colfax (Morgan Schleusner, Samantha Pretasky, Jayna Bowe, Kameri Meredith), 1:53.03; 6. Elk Mound (Hannah Cedarblade, Kourtney Zurbuchen, Maddie Jenson, Sydney Simpson), 1:58.22; 400 m – 5. Teagan Field, Colfax, 1:07.12; 11. Baily Gilbertson, EM, 1:22.85; 12. Claudia Paul, EM, 1:23.49; 4×100 m Relay – 2. Colfax (Morgan Schleusner, Samantha Pretasky, Jayna Bowe, Kameri Meredith), :53.72; 5. Elk Mound (Maddie Jenson, Kennedy Pritchard, Paige Vanschoonhoven, Sydney Simpson), :54.48; 300 m Hurdles – 3. Morgan Schleusner, Colfax, :50.10; 11. Hannah Cedarblade, EM, :58.35; 200 m – 5. Kennedy Pritchard, EM., :29.82; 9. Paige Vonschoonhoven, EM, :30.09; 10. Teagan Field, Colfax, :30.18; 16. Lizzy Lindquist, EM, :32.61; 3,200 m

– 2. Alana Plaszcz, EM, 12:33.76; 6. Victoria Fasbender, EM, 13:28.83; Discus – 3. Morgan Jensen, Colfax, 104’ 3”; 6. Emma Hurlburt, Colfax, 98’; 16. Hannah Simpson, EM, 67’ 2”; Pole Vault – 11. Lizzy Lindquist, EM, 6’ 6”; Triple Jump – 10 Sydney Simpson, EM, 26’ 3.25”; 1,600 m – 4. Kristin Martinson, EM, 5:54.76; 5. Mackenzie Jensen, Colfax, 5:57.48; 800 m – 7. Brooke Plaszcz, EM, 2:44.50; 10. Hailey Prince, Colfax, 2:55.73; 12. Juelia Berger, Colfax, 2:59.06.

BOYS’ TEAM RESULTS: 1. Bloomer 133.33, 2. Elk Mound 121, 3. Arcadia 100.33, 4. Black River Falls 94.50, 5.Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 65.50, 6. Stanley-Boyd 63, 7. Mondovi 53, 8. Colfax 38.33, 9. Altoona 19, 10. Osseo-Fairchild 14.

COLFAX AND ELK MOUND INDIVIDUAL BOYS’ RESULTS: DISCUS – 1. Conner Mavis, EM, 137’ 10”; 3. Ed Hydukovich, Colfax, 131’ 2”; 5. Andrew Benson, EM, 126’ 1”; 10. Noah Albricht, Colfax, 106’ 4”; 13. Marquis Kasakaitas, EM, 104’ 5”; Triple Jump – 2. Tyler Brantner, EM, 39’ 6.5”; 7. Andrew Benson, EM, 36’ 8.75”; 8. Nate Lee, Colfax, 35’ 0.25”; 9. trevor Rothbauer, Colfax, 34’ 7.5”; 15. Aric Jenson, EM, 31’ 10.75”; 16. Pierce Harvey, Colfax, 31’ 3.5”; 110 m Hurdles – 1. Jake Johnson, EM, :15.31; 10. William Muszynski, EM, :19.03; 11. Alex Johnson, EM, :19.73; 13. Eddie Doerr, Colfax, :20.53; 100 m

– 3. Jeremy Artist, Colfax, :11.79; 12. Dominic Hull, EM, :12.83; 14. Remington Larson, Colfax, :13.21; 16. Ethan Levra, EM, :13.50; 1,600 m – 9. Sawyer Best, Colfax, 5:21.45; 11. Brady Lawrence, Colfax, 5:24. 37; 14. Mitchell Reisdorf, Colfax, 5:46.05; 4×200 m Relay – 1. Elk Mound (Ryan Mohr, Jake Johnson, Rian Flynn, Brady Redwine), 1:34.47; 5. Colfax (Jeremy Artist, Trey Hovde, Adam Pretasky, Dennan Fogarty), 1:38.89; 400 m – 4. Seth Hazen, EM, :54.61, 6. Aric Jenson, EM, :59.69; 4×100 m Relay – 1. Elk Mound (Tyler Brantner, Ryan Mohr, Brady Redwine, Rian Flynn), :45.31; 6. Colfax (Dennan Fogarty, Adam Pretasky, Luke Heidorn, Jeremy Artist), :46.60; 300 m Hurdles – 3. Luke Heidorn, Colfax, :44.26; 7. Eddie Doerr, Colfax, :46.79; 200 m – 3. Brady Redwine, EM, :23.71; 6. Rian Flynn, EM, :24.49; 4×400 m Relay – 3. Colfax (Trey Hovde, Trevor Rothbauer, Luke Heidorn, Ed Hydukovich), 3:43.26; 5. Elk Mound (Cade Hanson, Nate Lind, Seth Hazen, Marquis Kasakaitas), 3:43.99; High Jump – 1. Tyler Brantner, EM, 6’; 8. Noah Heidorn, Colfax, 5’ 2”; Long Jump – 2. Brady Redwine, EM, 19 ‘ 9”; 3. Tyler Brantner, EM, 19’ 4.5”; Shot Put – 9. Conner Mavis, EM, 36’ 1”; 14. Andrew Benson, EM, 33’ 10”; 20. Noah Albricht, Colfax, 29’ 2.5”; 21. Weston Moschkau, EM, 28’ 4.5”; 4×800 m Relay – 2. Elk Mound (Cade Hanson, Seth Hazen, Nate Lind, Andrew Benson), 8:47.89; 5. Colfax (Dennis Sonnentag, Brady Lawrence, Noah Heidorn, Sawyer Best), 9:18.54; 3,200 m

– 4. Andrew Pathos, EM, 10:51.65; 800 m – 3. Cade Hanson, EM, 2:08.25; 6. Nate Lind, EM, 2:12.01; 11. Dennis Sonnentag, Colfax., 2:20.92; 12. Noah Heidorn, Colfax, 2:23.92.