Colfax girls and Elk Mound boys to send pair to State Track meet

COLBY — In a very strong and highly competitive sectional meet last Thursday in Colby just a pair of Colfax and Elk Mound athletes managed to earn berths in this weekend’s WIAA State Track and Field Championships.

Just Colfax's sophomore duo of Kameri Meredith and Morgan Jensen and Elk Mound senior boys' Conner Mavis and Jake Johnson, with finishes in the top of their respective events, were able to punch their tickets for the state meet which will be held this Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2 at Memorial Stadium on the UW-LaCrosse campus.

Elk Mound

Jake Johnson was the area’s only sectional competitor that won an event at the WIAA Division Colby sectional track and field meet held May 24.

The Mounders’ hurdling phenom captured the gold medal in the 110 meter high hurdles with a top run of :15.24.

Fellow classmate and teammate Conner Mavis improved on his regional winning throw of 137’ 10” in the discus by five and a half feet in Colby last Thursday but still finished third behind winner Sebestian Austad of St. Croix Falls and runner-up Ronny Snider of Hayward, who threw 152’ 9” and 150’ 3” respectively. Mavis toss went 143’ 4”.

Junior Brady Redwine just missed a qualifying spot in the long jump as he finished fifth with a leap of 20’ 4.5”. He also placed eighth in the 200 meters.

A third senior in the Elk Mound boys’ sectional contingent, Tyler Brantner, also came up a position short of making the state cut when he place fifth in the high jump. He was also ninth in the long jump.

The boys’ 4x100m and 4×200 m relay teams finished their runs in Colby. The 4×100 m team was fifth and the 4×200 m squad took seventh.

The Mounder boys finished eighth overall in the 34 plus-team field with 31 points. Rice Lake won the title with 85 points and Lakeland Union was second, beating Hayward 55.5 to 54.

Junior Alana Plaszcz turned in the top finish for the Mounder girls, who did not score, taking tenth in the 3,200 meter run.

The girls sectional championship was won by Wittenberg-Birnamwood with 66 points. Medford was second with 59.25.

Colfax

Kameri Meredith shaved over six-tenths of a second off her regional time in the 100 meter high hurdles to earn third place and a state berth at the D2 sectional meet in Colby last Thursday.

After clocking a :17.03 on her home track in Monday’s regional meet, Meredith scorched through the sectional race in :16.37 to win the bronze medal.

Fellow sophomore Morgan Jensen will be joining Meredith in LaCrosse this Friday and Saturday. Jensen finished fourth in the sectional discus throw on a toss of 120’ 6”.

Like Meredith, Morgan Jensen’s was a vast improvement over her regional throw of 104’ 3”.

The ladies third and final sectional representative, sophomore Morgan Schleusner came in seventh in the 300 meter low hurdles with a time of :50.19.

The Lady Vikings 13 points put them in 19th place.

Junior Jeremy Artist and sophomore Ed Hudukovich accounted for the boys’ three points and 31st-place sectional finish.

Hydukovich threw the discus 138’ 2”, seven feet better than his regional effort, to finish in seventh place.

Artist ran a “11.74 to take eighth in the 100 m dash.

GIRLS’ TEAM RESULTS: 1. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 66, 2. Medford 59.25, 3. Lakeland Union 55, 4. Osceola 47.75, 5. Bloomer 41, 6. Prescott 36, 7. Saint Croix Central 35.25, 8. Northland Pines 31, 9. Saint Croix Falls 27, 10. Black River Falls 25, 11. Mosinee 23, 11. Northwestern 23, 13. Colby 22, 14. Somerset 20, 14. Altoona 20, 16. Stanley-Boyd 19, 17. Rice Lake 18, 18. Amery 15, 19. Colfax 13, 19. Grantsburg 13, 21. Ashland 11, 22. Neillsville/Granton 10.50, 23. Ellsworth 10, 24. Durand 8, 24. Ladysmith 8, 26. Stratford 7.50, 27. Cameron 7.25, 28. Hayward 6.50, 29. Arcadia 6, 29. Barron 6, 31. Cumberland 5, 32. Mondovi 4, 33. Osseo-Fairchild 3.

COLFAX AND ELK MOUND INDIVIDUAL GIRLS’ RESULTS: 4×800 m Relay

– 12. Elk Mound (Brooke Plazcz, Alana Plaszcz, Kristin Martinson, Victoria Fasbender), 11:17.11; 100 m Hurdles – 3. Kameri Meredith, Colfax, :16.37; 4×200 m Relay – 11. Colfax (Morgan Schleusner, Samantha Pretasky, Jayna Bowe, Kameri Meredith), 1:52.43; 300 m Hurdles – 7. Morgan Schleusner, Colfax, :50.19; 3,200 m – 10. Alana Plaszcz, EM, 12:38.96; Discus – 4. Morgan Jensen, Colfax, 120’ 6”; 1,600 m – 14. Kristin Martinson, EM, 5:56.46.

BOYS’ TEAM RESULTS: 1. Rice Lake 85, 2. Lakeland Union 55.50, 3. Hayward 54, 4. Osceola 53, 5) Medford 43, 6) Saint Croix Central 42.50, 7. Ashland 36, 8. Elk Mound 31, 8. Grantsburg 31, 10. Saint Croix Falls 26.50, 11. Northland Pines 25, 12. Bloomer 22, 13. Ladysmith 20, 14. Arcadia 18, 15. Somerset 17, 16. Durand 16, 17) Amery 14, 18. Northwestern 12, 19. Prescott 11, 20. Ellsworth 10, 20. Barron 10, 22. Stanley-Boyd 9.50, 23. Osseo-Fairchild 8, 23. Mosinee 8, 23. Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8, 26. Black River Falls 6, 26. Stratford 6, 28. Neillsville/Granton 5, 29. Tomahawk 4, 29. Spooner 4, 31. Altoona 3, 31.

Colfax 3, 31, Baldwin-Woodville 3, 34.Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2.

COLFAX AND ELK MOUND INDIVIDUAL BOYS’ RESULTS: DISCUS – 3. Conner Mavis, EM, 143’ 04”; 7. Ed Hydukovich, Colfax, 138’ 2”; Triple Jump – 10. Tyler Brantner, EM, 40’ 3.75”; 110 m Hurdles – 1. Jake Johnson, EM, :15.24; 100 m – 8. Jeremy Artist, Colfax, :11.74; 4×200 m Relay – 7. Elk Mound (Ryan Mohr, Jake Johnson, Rian Flynn, Brady Redwine), 1:33.92; 400 m – 15. Seth Hazen, EM, :55.30; 4×100 m Relay – 5. Elk Mound (Tyler Brantner, Ryan Mohr, Brady Redwine, Rian Flynn); 300 m Hurdles – 11. Luke Heidorn, Colfax, :44.33; 200 m – 8. Brady Redwine, EM, :23.50; 4×400 m Relay – 13. Colfax (Trey Hovde, Trevor Rothbauer, Luke Heidorn, Ed Hydukovich), 3:48.22; High Jump – 5. Tyler Brantner, EM, 6’; Long Jump – 5. Brady Redwine, EM, 20’ 4.5”; 9. Tyler Brantner, EM, 19’ 8.5”; 4×800 m

Relay – 11. Elk Mound (Cade Hanson, Seth Hazen, Nate Lind, Andrew Pathos), 8:55.61; 3,200 m – 16. Andrew Pathos, EM, 11:02.61; 800 m – 14. Cade Hanson, EM, 2:11.31.