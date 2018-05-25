Stafsholt proud to announce over $160K in technology grants for the 29th Assembly District

NEW RICHMOND – Rep. Stafsholt is proud to announce that $162,158 has been awarded to the School Districts of Menomonie Area, Boyceville Community, Glenwood City and Baldwin/Woodville from the $7.8 million in Technology for Educational Achievement (TEACH) grants announced by Governor Walker today. These grants were made available through an application process for school districts with 16 or fewer students per square mile.

[emember_protected] “I am thrilled that more real dollars are being invested into public classrooms for the technology our students desperately need to excel,” Stafsholt said, “I am not stopping here. It is paramount that all students, businesses and families have access to the technology and broadband required for success in this day and age. We will continue to push until our rural areas are taken care of.”

Since the program was created in 2016, over $13 million in grants have been awarded, and nearly $4.5 million in grants have been awarded for teacher training. These grants are awarded annually.

For a full list of TEACH Grants awarded in 2018, visit: https://teach.wi.gov/Pages/Grants/2018InfrastructureGrants.aspx [/emember_protected]