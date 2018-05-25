23 faculty and staff recognized at Elk Mound school district annual luncheon

ELK MOUND — All together, 23 faculty and staff were recognized for their years of service at the Elk Mound school district’s annual recognition luncheon May 21 at Elk Mound High School.

Five years

Those who were recognized for five years of service included Wendy Erdman (food service); Jonathon Langreck (teacher); Jennifer Olson (special education director); Brandon Powell (teacher); Dylan Pronschinske (teacher); Jennifer Solberg (food service); Carol Wildenberg (bus driver); and Kelsey Wolf (food service).

10 years

Those who were recognized for 10 years of service included Emily Crossman (teacher); Rachel Hahn (teacher); Teresa Jackson (teacher); Jennifer Kinblom (teacher); Sarah Larson (teacher); Tammy Nelson (food service and crossing guard); Jennifer Robbins (administrative secretary); Mike VanSlambrouck (technology director).

15 years

Those who were recognized for 15 years of service included Becky Burcaw (teacher); Stephanie Hay (teacher); Paul Weber (high school principal).

20 years

Loren Hanson, a member of the Board of Education, was the only person recognized for 20 years of service.

25 years

Linda Sell, a building secretary at Elk Mound Middle School, was the only person recognized for 25 years of service.

30 years

Janice Kohnke, food service director, was the only person recognized for 30 years of service.

35 years

