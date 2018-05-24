Hall of Fame Quartet Performing at the 49th Annual Barbershop Harmony Show

Submitted by Pat Mulheron

On Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 7:30 PM the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society will present their 49th Annual Barbershop Harmony Show, “Hillbilly Harmony” in the Martin Anderson Gymnasium at Colfax, WI.

The show was originally scheduled for April 14, but due to inclimate weather, the show has been rescheduled for June 2.

[emember_protected] Vocality, the show headliner, is an exciting and entertaining a cappella quartet with a wide ranging repertoire from 60’s and 70’s classic rock tunes to Gospel to Broadway to Barbershop. Audiences love their engaging, authentic, and fun-filled performances. Vocality formed in January 2007 and was immediately recognized for their flawless harmonies and artistic delivery. They have been recognized at the top of the a cappella art form in both barbershop and contemporary a cappella competitions and festivals.

In October 2016 Vocality was inducted into the Land O’ Lakes Barbershop Harmony District Hall of Fame. Vocality’s self-titled debut recording was honored with two Contemporary A Cappella Recording Awards nominations by the Contemporary A Cappella Society. They have three additional recordings: Alleluia featuring gospel and inspirational music, Midnight Clear, a very popular Christmas and Holiday CD and their newest album, Carry On, featuring songs largely from the 60’s and 70’s. A video tribute to our veterans is based on the title track from this new CD.

The show is loaded with talented entertainers, including CHIPS, a quartet familiar to Chippewa Valley Area. CHIPS has a great sound and is a high energy quartet that loves to captivate their audience. Also returning to the stage is the Back Forty Quartet from Mondovi, genetics plays a big part to their harmony. This foursome consists of a Father and his three Sons. Also performing are local quartets, Sunshine Express and Dunn-4 and much more!

“Hillbilly Harmony” features the Northern Lights Chorus, displaying the conventional Hillbilly lifestyle. The songs will be kinda corny and crazy but great entertainment. You can count on this 2018 Annual Harmony Show to be full of laughs and surprises!

The Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society is a non-profit organization and an active supporter of “Vocal Music Education”, the chapter has formed strong partnerships with local school choral groups, music educators, and their organizations.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $3 students (18 or under).

For more information, please call (715) 962-3038 or email

kilnshedpottery@yahoo.com, or visit www.dcbarbershop.org and on Facebook at Dunn County Barbershoppers. [/emember_protected]