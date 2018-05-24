Farewell to Braden

FUNERAL PROCESSION — The 1947 Farmall H that Braden Lemler, a sophomore at Colfax High School, had restored with his grandfather was in the lead for the procession to the Colfax Fairgrounds following a memorial service May 16 for Braden in the Martin Anderson gymnasium at Colfax High School. — Photo by LeAnn R. Ralph
PROCESSION — Tractors driven by Colfax High School students in memory of 16-year-old Braden Lemler headed down University Avenue to Main Street to form a funeral procession May 16 following the memorial service for Braden at the Colfax High School Martin Anderson gymnasium. The Lemler family invited memorial service attendees to come to the Colfax Fairgrounds for a chicken dinner following the memorial service. Braden died in a one-vehicle crash on county Highway M north of Colfax May 11. — Photo by LeAnn R. Ralph