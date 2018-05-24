Colfax girls nipped by Mondovi for conference track and field championship

MONDOVI — It wasn’t until the final race of the 2018 Dunn-St. Croix Conference Track and Field meet had finished, that the girls’ team championship was finally decided.

With just the 4×400 meter relay left to run in last Tuesday’s conference meet in Mondovi, the Colfax and Mondovi girls were tied atop the conference meet standings with 110 points each.

To the race victor would go the spoils (and the title).

And while that honor actually fell to Glenwood City, who won the girls’ 1,600 m relay, the championship trophy stayed right there in Mondovi as the Lady Buffaloes hoisted the hardware after a second-place finish put them one spot and two points ahead of the Vikings in the relay and overall results.

By virtual of its silver-medal finish in that 4×400 meter relay, host Mondovi claimed this year’s Dunn-St. Croix girls’ track and field conference championship by a slim 118 to 116 count over Colfax in the May 15 meet.

The race for third place was equally as close with Elk Mound edging Glenwood City, 97-95, for that honor.

“The girls’ result was certainly one that we had hoped we would be on the other side of,” stated Colfax head coach Ryan Krall. “We ran our kids to the breaking point trying to win this one, and to come up just two points short will certainly sting for a while.”

‘But I couldn’t be more proud of how they all competed,” added Krall. “Some of these kids learned how to do new things just this week – they were really committed to trying to win a conference championship. I suspect we will have another chance with this group down the road.”

With a talented sophomore class that accounted for 74 of the Lady Vikings 116 points in last Tuesday’s conference competition, a tally that grows to 101 points if one includes the contributions the class made to all four of Colfax’s relays, the girls have some golden opportunities for D-SC championship over the next couple of years.

The Class of 2020 also has a slew of promising male athletes, some of which help the Colfax boys score 60 points to finish fifth in this year’s meet.

“Our boys also competed extremely well,” noted Krall. “We are just a victim of the numbers game that track and field is sometimes.”

For the third consecutive year, Elk Mound’s boys had both the talent and numbers to claim the title. The Mounders ran away with the boys title scoring 194 points to 164 for runner-up Durand. Glenwood City was third with 90 and Mondovi scored 85 to finish fourth.

All four of the girls individual conference wins came from sophomores.

Morgan Schleusner scored two of those victories and 24 team points in all. She won both hurdling events, taking the 100 m high hurdles in :13.51 and the 300 m lows in :50.38. Morgan Schleusner also cleared 6’ 6” in the pole vault competition to place fifth.

Another Morgan, Morgan Jensen claimed the top spot in the discus with a throw of 113’. The sophomore also placed seventh in the shot put with a best of 29’ 4”.

Kameri Meredith showcased her talents in the sprints and high hurdles. In just her first year of hurdling, Meredith has risen to the top of the conference as she claimed first in the 100 m highs at last Tuesday’s event in Mondovi. She ran them in :17.01. She added to the team’s tally with a fifth-place showing in the triple jump (29’ 10.25”) and finished with 19 team points.

Two other members of the sophomore class scored points in a pair of events. Jayna Bowe jumped to third in the long jump (14’ 8”) and dashed to fifth in the 200 m (:29.36). Samantha Pretasky chalked up a sixth in the long jump (14’ 4”) and a seventh in the high jump (4’ 4”).

The quartet of Morgan Schleusner, Samantha Pretasky, Jayna Bowe and Kameri Meredith led the 4×100 m relay team to a second-place showing. Bowe and Pretasky joined classmate Teagan Field and freshman Abby Irwin to take second in the 4×200 m relay. The Lady Vikes 4×400 m and 4×800 m relay teams were third and fourth respectively.

Junior Emma Hurlburt turned in three point-getting performances in Mondovi. She placed fourth in the shot put, seventh in the 400 meters and took eight in the discus.

In her final conference competition, senior Mackenzie Jensen placed fifth in the 3,200 m (13:40.67) and sixth in the 1,600 m (6:03. 89).

“Like the girls, the boys were all-in to try and earn a top three finish at his meet and to come up a little short of that was certainly disappointing,” continued Krall. “But we had some really good individual performances that have us optimistic for what is to come at the regional and sectional levels next week.”

Sophomore Ed Hydukovich led the Colfax boys with three place finishes in Mondovi. Hydukovich scored third in the discus with a throw of 118’ 10”. He ran to a fifth in the 400 m (:56.23) and was eighth in the high jump (5’ 2”).

Senior Luke Heidorn, junior Trevor Rothbauer and sophomore Brady Lawrence each pointed in a pair of events. Heidorn won the bronze in the 300 m intermediate hurdles (:44.32) and was eighth in the long jump. Rothbauer scored a sixth in the triple jump and seventh in the 400 m. Lawrence was sixth in the 3,200 m and seventh in the 1,600 m.

Junior speedster Jeremy Artist sprinted to fourth in the 100 meters while sophomores Nate Lee (triple jump) and Eddie Doerr (110 m high hurdles) each had an eighth-place finish.

The boys 4×100, 4×400 and 4×800 m relay squads all placed third and the 4×200 m team was fourth.

Colfax, who was bumped up a division for this year’s tournament series, hosted the WIAA Division 2 regional this past Monday afternoon. The top four place winners in each event will advance to sectional meet at Colby High School which will be held tomorrow, May 24. Again, the top four finishers will advance to the state meet in LaCrosse on June 1 and 2.

GIRLS’ TEAM SCORES: 1. Mondovi 118, 2. Colfax 116, 3. Elk Mound 97, 4. Glenwood City 95, 5. Elmwood/Plum City 78, 6. Durand 67, 7. Boyceville 62, 8. SpringValley 59.

COLFAX GIRLS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (INCLUDES FIRST-PLACE FINISHER IN EACH EVENT): 100 m – 1. Morgan Schleusner, :13.51; 15. Rachel Knutson, :15.92; 200 m – 1. Katie Feuker, Elmwood/Plum City, :28.31; 4. Kameri Meredith, :28.99; 5. Jayna Bowe, :29.36; 17. Rachel Knutson, ::33.74; 400 m – 1. Katie Feuker, Elmwood/Plum City, 1:04.14; 6. Teagan Field, 1:07.99; 7. Emma Hurlburt, 1:09.15; 800 m – 1. Kassye Todd, Elmwood/Plum City, 2:30.14; 1,600 m

– 1. Kassye Todd, Elmwood/Plum City, 5:32.84; 6. Mackenzie Jensen, 6:03.89; 3,200 m – 1. Kassye Todd, Elmwood/Plum City, 12:33.63; 5. Mackenzie Jensen, 13:40.67; 8. Juelia Berger, 15:41.40; 100 m hurdles – 1. Kameri Meredith, :17.01; 300 m hurdles – 1. Morgan Schleusner, :50.38; 4×100 m relay – 1. Glenwood City, :53.86; 2. Colfax (Morgan Schleusner, Samantha Pretasky, Jayna Bowe, Kameri Meredith), :53.93; 4×200 m relay – 1. Spring Valley, 1:53.23; 2. Colfax (Teagan Field, Abby Irwin, Jayna Bowe, Samantha Pretasky), 1:58.12; 4×400 m relay – 1. Glenwood City, 4:25.16; 3. Colfax (Hailey Prince, Abby Irwin, Emma Hurlburt, Teagan Field), 4:40.36; 4×800 m relay – 1. Mondovi, 10:32.58; 4. Colfax (Juelia Berger, Abby Irwin, Hailey Prince, Mackenzie Jensen), 11:55.60; High Jump – 1. Maddie Jenson, Elk Mound, 4’ 8”; 7. Samantha Pretasky, 4’ 4”; Pole Vault – 1. Megan Hintzman, Boyceville, 8’; 5. Morgan Schleusner, 6’ 6”; Long Jump – 1. Brooke Polzer, Durand, 16’ 2.75”; 3. Jayna Bowe, 14’ 8”; 6. Samantha Pretasky, 14’ 4”; Triple Jump – 1. Brooke Polzer, Durand, 33’ 11.5”; 5. Kameri Meredith, 29’ 10.25”; Shot Put – 1. Yasmin Mendez, Glenwood City, 32’ 10.5”; 4. Emma Hurlburt, 30’ 3.75”; 7. Morgan Jensen, 29’ 4”; Discus – 1. Morgen Jensen,113’; 8. Emma Hurlburt, 89’.

BOYS’ TEAM RESULTS: 1. Elk Mound 194, 2. Durand 164, 3. Glenwood City 90, 4. Mondovi 85, 5. Colfax 60, 6. SpringValley 41, 7. Boyceville 30, 8. Elmwood/Plum City 27.

COLFAX BOYS’ INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (INCLUDES FIRST-PLACE FINISHER IN EACH EVENT): 100 m – 1. Karter Kurth, Durand, :11.08; 4. Jeremy Artist, :11.66; 9. Adam Pretasky, :12.23; 13. Remington Larson, :13.07; 200 m – 1. Karter Kurth, Durand, :22.80; 7. Dennan Fogarty, :24.88; 400 m – 1. Karter Kurth, Durand, :52.19; 5. Ed Hydukovich, :56.23; 7. Trevor Rothbauer, :58.20; 800 m – 1. Cade Hanson, 2:07.38; 10. Dennis Sonnentag, 2:21.73; 11. Noah Heidorn, 2:24.18; 15. Sawyer Best, 2:31.62; 1,600 m – 1. Isaac Wegnar, Durand, 4:40.69; 7. Brady Lawrence, 5:18.48; 11. Dennis Sonnentag, 5:32.07; 12. Sawyer Best, 5:35.95; 3,200 m – 1. Isaac Wegnar, Durand, 10:27.10; 6. Brady Lawrence, 11:46.77; 110 m

hurdles – 1. Jake Johnson, Elk Mound, :15.90; 8. Eddie Doerr, :20.08; 300 m hurdles – 1. Jake Johnson, Elk Mound, :42.92; 3. Luke Heidorn, :44.32; 11. Eddie Doerr, :50.23; 4×100 m relay – 1. Glenwood City, :44.84; 3. Colfax (Dennan Fogarty, Adam Pretasky, Luke Heidorn, Jeremy Artist), :47.20; 4×200 m

relay – 1. Glenwood City, 1:33.97; 4. Colfax (Jeremy Artist, Trey Hovde, Adam Pretasky, Dennan Fogarty), 1:39.79; 4×400

m relay – 1. Elk Mound, 3:45.38; 3. Colfax (Trey Hovde, Luke Heidorn, Trevor Rothbauer, Ed Hydukovich), 3:51.21; 4×800 m

relay – 1. Elk Mound, 9:01.12; 3. Colfax (Trey Hovde, Noah Heidorn, Dennis Sonnentag, Sawyer Best), 9:38.46; High Jump – 1. Tyler Brantner, Elk Mound, 6'; 8. Ed Hydukovich, 5' 2"; Pole Vault – 1. Brandon Kenefick, Boyceville, 13'; Long Jump – 1. Derek Fedie, Mondovi, 20' 3"; 8. Luke Heidorn, 18' 3.25"; 11. Trey Hovde, 17' 2.25"; Triple Jump – 1. Taylor Quinn, Glenwood City, 40' 7"; 6. Trevor Rothbauer, 34' 11"; 10. Pierce Harvey, 32' 10"; Shot Put – 1. Jacob Zeilinger, Durand, 44' 3.5"; 12. Noah Albricht, 30' 4.5"; Discus – 1. Andrew Benson, Elk Mound, 126' 7"; 3. Ed Hydukovich, 118' 10".