Citizens recognized for heroic efforts

The Chippewa county Sheriff’s office formally recognize two individuals for their heroic efforts on October 27, 2017 at the Eau Claire Travel Center. Nathan Steber is an Investigator for the Two Rivers Police Department, and his father Rob Steber is a retired Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Both were presented certificates of appreciation on April 7 at a Banquet in Two Rivers. The Banquet, sponsored by the Two Rivers Kiwanis Club, was held for Investigator Steber who was being honored for Officer of the Year in their area.

On October 27 both Nathan Steber and his father Rob had stopped at the Eau Claire Travel Center on their way out west for a hunting trip. When they were there they both jumped into a retention pond and swam to an occupied sinking vehicle. The vehicle was occupied by an 88-year-old female who was unable to get out of the vehicle. The two broke a window to gain access to the vehicle that had become submerged in the pond. They were then able to help the female out of the vehicle. Fire crews then helped all parties to shore. The quick thinking and lack of hesitation to react most definetly played a major role in what could have been a tragic accident.

Both the Sheriff's Office and the River Country Co-op, owners of the Eau Claire Travel Center, expressed their appreciation with certificates.