Wilson man charged with damage at Eagles Nest in Boyceville pleads “not guilty”

By LeAnn R. Ralph

MENOMONIE — A 20-year-old Wilson man charged in connection with criminal damage to the Eagles Nest Bar in Boyceville and with the sexual assault of a child has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Hunter T. Smith appeared in Dunn County Circuit Court May 15 with his attorney, Francis Xavier Rivard, before Judge James Peterson to waive his right to a preliminary hearing and to enter a plea of “not guilty.”

Judge Peterson found that Wilson's waiver of the preliminary hearing was voluntary and bound Wilson over for trial.

Wilson is charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a dwelling and one felony count of criminal damage to property amounting to over $2,500 in damages. In a separate case, Wilson is charged with one felony count of the second degree sexual assault of a child and a misdemeanor count of fourth degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 29, 2017, Officer Peter Rud with the Boyceville Police Department was flagged down by some residents on East Street who said there was “someone living in the Eagles Nest Bar” on Main Street in Boyceville.

The Eagles Nest was part of a foreclosure and at that time was owned by People’s State Bank of Plainview.

A 14-year-old girl told the police officer she had been inside the bar twice and had gone in using an open door in the back. The girl said two men were living in the bar, which had been closed for a while and was on the market to be sold. The two men had moved tables around inside the bar and had placed cardboard over the windows. The men stayed there, turned on lights and used the bar as a place to “hang out,” the girl said, according to the complaint.

Regarding the sexual assault of a child under the age of 16, Boyceville Police Chief Greg Lamkin reported on September 22, 2017, a girl had reported to him she and 19-year-old Hunter Smith had sexual intercourse at a residence in Boyceville twice, according to the complaint.

The first incident occurred in April, and the second incident occurred several days later.

The girl told Police Chief Lamkin that Smith was aware of her age because she had told him she was 14 years old prior to engaging in sexual intercourse.

Bail was set for Smith with a $500 signature bond September 27, 2017.

Smith is scheduled for another court hearing in Dunn County July 30.