Glenwood City Middle School Band to world premiere new composition at Pop Concert

The Glenwood City Middle School Band will have the opportunity to play a piece at its upcoming concert that has never been performed before. Mr. Matt Lamb joined a consortium of 108 schools from the United States and Australia to commission a new work for middle school bands by composer Randall Standridge. The piece titled “Frogs” features every section in the band while using some very interesting percussion and sound effects.

[emember_protected] Mr. Lamb stated, “It is a very unique opportunity for our students to be able to work on a piece from the beginning. Randall provided us video updates as the piece was being created. The kids have loved preparing it and we are excited to be part of a world premiere.”

“Frogs” will be premiered at the Pop Concert.

Randall D. Standridge was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas. He received his Bachelor’s of Music Education from Arkansas State University. During this time, he studied composition with Dr. Tom O’Connor. He returned to Arkansas State University and received his Master’s in Music Composition, studying with Dr. Tom O’Connor and Dr. Tim Crist. Mr. Standridge is currently published by Grand Mesa Music, Wingert-Jones Music, Twin Towers Music, Jon Ross Music, and Northeastern Music Publications. Mr. Standridge has had several of his pieces performed internationally, and he has had several pieces selected to the J.W. Pepper’s editor’s choice. His composition “Snake Charmer,” published by Grand Mesa Music, was included in “Teaching Music through Performance in Band Vol. 8.” His music is gaining recognition as worthwhile literature for concert festivals and band concerts across the United States. In addition to his career as a composer, Mr. Standridge is the Director of Bands at Harrisburg High School in Harrisburg, AR. He is also active as a drill designer, music arranger, and colorguard designer. He is also a freelance artist/photographer and writer. He lives in Jonesboro, AR, and may be reached via his website at www.randallstandridge.com [/emember_protected]