Bulldogs softball squad wins four, chasing D-SC title

By Missy Klatt

This past week was a busy one for the Lady Bulldogs as they played four games.

But they didn’t mind as they chalked up four wins. Winning decisively in three of the four contests. On Monday, May 7th they defeated Shell Lake by a score of 10-6. On Tuesday it was a high scoring victory over the Cardinals of Spring Valley as the Bulldogs came out on top 27-13. Thursday, May 10th was their closest and lowest scoring win as they defeated the Elmwood Raiders 2-1. Then on Friday they finished the week with a 15-1 trouncing of Pepin/Alma.

The victories kept the Lady Bulldogs, currently second with a 5-1 mark and 8-2 overall, in the Dunn-St. Croix title chase.

Shell Lake

The Lady Dawgs got last week started at Shell Lake for a non-conference game. The Bulldogs took charge of the game from the get go, scoring 4 runs in the top of the first inning. Those runs came in part due to hits from Kylie Krueger, Marissa Dormanen, Taylor Grambow and Hannah Johnson. Grambow and Johnson each had 2 RBIs in the inning.

The Bulldogs then added one more run in the third before having another big inning in the fourth with four more runs. The Lady Dawgs were helped in their quest for runs when the Shell Lake pitcher walked three straight batters to load the bases. Grambow then hit a single to knock one run in. Next it was another walk for the Bulldogs forcing another runner to cross the plate. Hannah Johnson then got a hit driving in two more to increase the Bulldog lead to 9-0.

Shell Lake finally got on the board in the bottom of the fourth with three runs, which they followed up with two more in the fifth. With the core now 9-5, the Bulldogs added their final run in the top of the sixth. Shell Lake countered with one in the bottom of the sixth but that was it for the game as Dawgs were the victors 10-6.

BOYCEVILLE 10, SHELL LAKE 6

Boyceville……………….. 4 0 1 4 0 1 0 – 10

Shell Lake…………….0 0 0 3 2 1 0 – 6

BOY (AB-R-H): Krueger 5-1-1, Retzloff 3-1-0, Dormanen 2-4-2, Kostman 1-2-0, Grambow 4-2-2 , Weber 2-0-0, Johnson 4-0-2 (5 RBI), Peterson 3-0-0, Bloom 1-0-0, Ouellette 2-0-0, Nakamoto 2-0-0.

Spring Valley

On Tuesday, May 8th the Bulldogs headed to Spring Valley to take on the Cardinals. This was another game where the Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead with 8 runs in the first. Followed by 4 in the second and 1 in the third before the Cardinals finally got on the board in the fourth. However they did it in a big way sending 7 of their girls across the plate.

It’s at this point where Bulldog head coach, Jamie Olson, admits that his girls struggled a bit, “which I blame some concentration issues on the rain and cold. “ As play continued, the Bulldogs never lost their lead but the score kept climbing 13-7 after the fourth; 13-8, the fifth; 20-12, the sixth and finally 27-13 after the seventh. All told, Boyceville capitalized on 18 hits and 16 walks to score 27 runs and win the game.

BOYCEVILLE 27, SPRING VALLEY 13

Boyceville…………………8 4 1 0 0 7 7 – 27

Spring Valley……..……..0 0 0 7 1 4 1 – 13

BOY (AB-R-H): Krueger 4-3-2, Retzloff 4-2-2, Dunn 1-0-0, Dormanen 6-4-2, Kostman 4-3-2, Grambow 2-2-0, Nakamoto 2-2-1, Johnson 5-2-2, Weber 3-3-1, Bloom 1-0-0, Ouellette 3-4-1, L. Krueger 1-0-0, Peterson 3-1-2, K. Grambow 0-1-0.

Elmwood

After the last two games this a very low scoring game for the Bulldogs and actually the Lady Dawgs found themselves behind when the Raiders were the first to score in the fourth inning to take a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Amber Retzloff scored off a double by Marissa Dormanen. The score remained tied at 1 until the bottom of the seventh inning when Jaida Peterson led off the 7th with a big double and scored the winning run on a ground out by Amber Retzloff.

“We played great defense behind Tyra’s great pitching and fielding performance.” Stated Coach Olson. Kostman had 5 strikeouts and 9 put outs.

BOYCEVILLE 2, ELMWOOD 1

Elmwood……………..…….0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 1

Boyceville…………….…….0 0 0 0 1 0 1 – 2

BOY (AB-R-H): Krueger 4-0-1, Retzloff 2-1-1, Dormanen 3-0-2, Kostman 3-0-0, Johnson 3-0-0, Weber 3-0-0, Nakamoto 3-0-1,Ouellete 3-0-0, Peterson 3-1-1.

Pepin/Alma

Friday, May 11th was another big win for the Bulldogs as they defeated the Eagles of Pepin/Alma 15-1 in Alma. Some solid hitting got the Bulldogs on the board right away in the top of the first inning with 7 runners crossing the plate.

The next few innings were pretty quiet until the top of the fifth when the Bulldogs added three more runs and the Eagles scored their lone run in the bottom half of the inning. With five hits, the Bulldogs added five more runs in the top of the seventh inning. In total the Lady Dawgs had 16 hits for the game.

Amber Retzloff and McKenna Weber led the team with 3 hits each while Marissa Dormanen had 3 RBIs. Kylie Krueger and Tyra Kostman each had 2 RBIs. Kostman also struck out 7 from the mound. “Everyone contributed to the big win” stated Coach Olson. He continues, “Unfortunately this was just a non-conference game, but we hope this will provide some confidence going into Elk Mound”

The Bulldogs played Elk mound on Monday, May 14th. They have a double header with Glenwood on Tuesday and then head to Plum City on Thursday the 17th.

BOYCEVILLE 15, PEPIN/ALMA 1

Boyceville…………………7 0 0 0 3 0 5 – 15

Pepin/Alma…………..…..0 0 0 0 1 0 0 – 1

BOY(AB-R-H): Krueger 5-1-1, Retzloff 4-2-3, Dormanen 5-2-2, Kostman 5-2-2, Johnson 5-0-0, Weber 3-3-3, Nakamoto 2-1-0, Bloom 3-1-0, Dryden 1-1-0, Bygd 3-0-2, Peterson 3-2-2.