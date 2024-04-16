Alan James Christopherson, was born in Fingal, North Dakota on October 31, 1941 to mother, Agnes Elizabeth Koppel Christopherson and father, Edwin Hans Christopherson. Alan passed away peacefully in Hudson, Wisconsin on April 5, 2024.

In 1959, Alan graduated from Hudson Bay High School in Vancouver, Washington. Alan went on to then Portland State, graduating 1961. Alan continued his education at Western Washington State College graduating with his Bachelor of the Arts in Education 1964. From there, Alan went into the Peace Corps as a Volunteer. Alan taught English in Shiraz, Iran until 1966. Alan found his way to Glenwood, Wisconsin teaching until he retired in 2001, but he wasn’t done yet! Alan went back to substitute teach for an additional 10+ years.

Along the way, Alan married his wife, Mary White Christopherson in 1969. Then in 1975, Alan and Mary welcomed their son, John Andrew Christopherson to the world. Alan was a wonderful teacher, father, and friend. He truly cared for all those he taught. In 2020, Alan started going to work with John where he met and mentored the staff, making many friends. Alan loved books, he always had something he was yet to learn. He liked to read mysteries, just to name a few, John Grisham and Tess Gerritson. Alan was a man who you only meet once in a lifetime. This is a man who will be truly missed. We were all blessed to have him be some part of our lives.

He is preceded in death by mother, Agnes Elizabeth Koppel Christopherson; father, Edwin Hans Christopherson; brother, Robert Edwin Christopherson.

Alan is survived by son, John Andrew Christopherson; wife, Mary White Christopherson; sister, Sharon Christopherson.

There will be a celebration of life on April 27th from Noon until 5 p.m. Located at the Phoenix Grill & Event Center, 2095 10th Ave, Baldwin, WI 54002. Cremation services provided by Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.