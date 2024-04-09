Robert “Bob” George Peterson, 54 from Wilson, WI. He passed away unexpectedly and was found on March 21, 2024, in his winter home located in New Port Richey, FL. Bob was in Florida enjoying the warmer winter climate.

Born June 14, 1969, in Baldwin WI. Bob was the 5th child of George and Doris Peterson of Wilson, WI. Baptism and Confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville WI. Graduated from Baldwin-Woodville High School. He grew up on the family’s Happy Hollow Guernsey Farm in Wilson, WI. He showed registered Guernsey cattle at the local fairs, state fairs and national shows. His true love was cars, motorcycles and tinkering in mechanics.

He drove for Gulich Trucking in Roberts, WI for a few years after the cows were sold. Worked for TMS in Baldwin, WI Then he took care of his parents until their passing.

He was proceded in death by: his Parents George and Doris Peterson, brother-in-law Jack Norton, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

He is survived by; Sister Ann (Jim) Polen, Brothers Gary (Melanie) Peterson, Randy (Kelly) Peterson, and Sister Mary Peterson Norton. Nephews and Nieces: Tom (Dawn), Mark (Cassie) Polen, Brian, Danny, Greg, and Scott (Dani) Peterson. Chris (Traci), Curt (Monica), Janelle. Jake Peterson, Jaci (Pat) Ignaszewski, Troy Norton and many great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church (fellowship hall), 221 Lockwood St. Woodville WI. 54028 on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 4:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be at Peace Lutheran Church, Baldwin WI. Will follow at a later date. May Robert “Bob” George Peterson Rest in Peace.