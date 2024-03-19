Merlin Russell Holden age 82, of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday March 13, 2024. He was born March 20, 1941 in Menomonie, WI to Russell and Gladys (Schultz) Holden. He grew up in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army and National Guard as a Sergeant E-5 and qualified and received a sharp shooter badge (Rifle M1).

Merlin married Rosemary Schoepp on September 29, 1962 and they had three sons. They lived in multiple cities in Minnesota until they bought Merlin’s dream called “Merlin and Rosie’s Glenwood Bar” in Glenwood City, WI in 1978. Together they operated the bar for 10 years, where Merlin was known for his ‘secret recipe’ broasted chicken. Throughout those years, Merlin managed the bar’s softball team and Tug of War teams while also driving a school bus for the Glenwood City school district and cutting meat at Bud’s Supermarket.

In 1987, Merlin moved to Lexington, Nebraska where he lived for 30 years. He spent his time cutting meat and working at Save A Lot, where he also sold “Merlin’s Smoked Meats”. He married Dee Hernandez and enjoyed spending time with Dee’s kids and grandkids out at their farm. Merlin had a great group of friends in Lexington that he worked with and socialized with at Tep’s bar. In his spare time, Merlin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing.

Merlin is survived by his three sons, Jeff (Nikki) of Eau Claire, Greg (Jennifer) of Downing, and Todd (Carol) of Glenwood City, and grandchildren Micale, Carter (Brittnie), Alexa, Avery, Katie, Zebadiah, and Vettori.

He is further survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law Elaine (Norbert) Styer of New Mexico, Maxine Jackson of Sauk City, WI, Mary (Gene) Simonson of Menomonie, brother Gaylen (Nancy) Holden of Colorado, sisters-in-law Penny Holden of Hudson, WI, Paula Holden of Minnesota, and Sally Holden of Waukesha, WI. He is further survived by many other relatives, nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Merlin was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Gladys Holden, brothers Jim, Lloyd, and Terry Holden, second wife Dee Holden, and brother-in-law Jim Jackson.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Merlin from 11:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. A private burial with Military Honors performed by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard will be held at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Menomonie, WI.

In lieu of flowers, any donations, per Merlin’s request, will be donated to the VFW UMN (Unmet Needs) of Western Wisconsin.

