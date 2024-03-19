M. Irene Schmidt, nee Gale, age 90 of Connorsville, WI, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2024 surrounded by family.

Irene was born November 6, 1933 to Elmer G. “Bob” and Lillian Deaver Gale in Reeve, WI.

She grew up on the family farm in Reeve with her sister Carol and brothers Marvin, Lynn, and Allen.

Irene married Thomas “Jim” Schmidt on July 27, 1950 and they were blessed with three children.

Irene worked as a waitress and cook. She was an avid bingo player. Irene enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking and had a natural talent at playing the piano.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 67 years, sister Carol Amundson, brothers Marvin and Lynn, and daughter-in-law Kathleen Schmidt.

Irene is survived by her children: Robin Schmidt, Rosanne (John) Wurtzler, and Rick (Leissa) Schmidt.

Grandchildren: Eric (Jodi) Schmidt, Dave (Kelly) Schmidt, Nick (Jess) Schmidt, Mike (Melissa) Wurtzler, Matt (Jessi) Wurtzler, Polly (Jeremy) Torkelson, Ashli (Tim) Abbas, Lindsay Schmidt, and Kyle Schmidt. She is also survived by many great grandchildren whom she adored and showcased with the many photos in her home, and her brother Allen Gale. She is further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2024 at the United Methodist Church in Boyceville, WI with Reverend Vicky Strupp officiating. Interment of cremains will be in Tiffany Cemetery Boyceville, at a later date. Friends were able to call at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI on Sunday, March 17, 2024 from 3 to 7 p.m and Monday 1 hour prior to services at church.

Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City assisted the family with arrangements.