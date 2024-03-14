Arlene Edith Hones, 97, formerly of Colfax, passed away on Monday, March

11, 2024, at the Park View Home in Woodville, WI.

Arlene was born on March 15, 1926, in Boyceville, WI to Arnold and Elsie (Grutt) Price. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Arlene lived all her life in Wisconsin. Growing up with a large family during the depression years, gave her a sense of values and love of her home and family. After graduating from Colfax High School in 1943, she took a secretarial job at Kraft State Bank in Menomonie, WI. On March 10, 1945, Arlene married her classmate and love of her life Frank Roger Hones. Arlene and Roger took over the Hones family farm in 1945 and farmed the rolling land in Running Valley northeast of Colfax.

Arlene’s life was filled with raising her family and being a farm wife. She was a member of North Running Valley Lutheran Church where she was very active in holding several offices in the women’s group, teaching Sunday School, Bible Group, and doing mission quilting. Her church was an important and cherished part of her life. She also enjoyed reading, sewing, knitting, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Arlene leaves behind a family that will miss her immensely but will hold on to her special love and memories forever.

Arlene is survived by her son: Richard (Jo) Hones of New Richmond; daughter: Linda (David) Martinson of Barron; four grandchildren: Sarah Clausen, Christie Smith, Paul (Kelly) Martinson, and Amy (Chad) Allram; seven great-grandchildren: Hunter and Evan Clausen, Brodie and Faith Allram, Josie Smith, and Sage and Wesley Martinson; sister: Charlotta Anderson; brother: Orville (Freida) Price; brother-in-law: Dean Hones; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years: Roger Hones; parents: Arnold and Elsie Price; brothers: Manville (Myrna) Price, Willard (Naomi) Price, Arthur (JoAnn) Price, Arnold (Darlene) Price Jr., Elmer (Elaine) Price, and one brother in infancy; sister: Adeline (Marcus) Hilson; brother-in-law: Don (Frances) Hones; sisters-in-law: June (Gorman) Hilson, Mabel (Keith) Johnson and Connie Hones.

The family would like to thank the staff at Park View House for all the care she was given. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to North Running Valley Lutheran Building Fund.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at North Running Valley Lutheran Church in rural Colfax. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at North Running Valley Lutheran Church and again one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online Condolences may be expressed atolsonfunerealhomebloomer.com