David William Link passed away on February 27, 2024. He was born on May 30, 1950 to Vernon Orville Link and Dorothy (Roettger) Link in New Richmond, Wisconsin. David attended school in Boyceville before switching to Glenwood City where he graduated in 1968. David began farming while still in high school, where he worked for his father and a neighbor. After graduation, David purchased the neighbors farm and began dairy farming full time. While farming, he also worked part-time during the winter months at Smith Implement in Downing. In 2021, David sold his cows and began working full time at Downing Tractor Parts (formally Smith Implement) where his job was tearing down tractors to be parted out. In the evenings and on the weekends, David spent his time at home repairing tractors. He could usually diagnose what was wrong with a tractor as it was being driven up the drive way. He was often referred to as the “Tractor Doctor”. David also did field work for several neighbors.

On March 23, 2001, David married Julia (Thorson) Nordell at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hersey, WI. While married to Julia he gained a step-daughter (Amy) and became a county foster parent, fostering 67 children over the years. David enjoyed visiting with neighbors, anything to do with John Deere tractors, playing with his granddaughter, going grocery shopping and attending neighborhood functions. David’s favorite meal was Thanksgiving dinner, followed closely by a good pork chop. In 2013, David survived a massive heart attack and a year later he survived a massive stroke. As his health declined over the years, David would often sit outside and listen to the neighborhood tractors and smell the fresh cut hay. Following his heart attack, David’s heart function steadily decreased until he passed away peacefully at home while holding his wife’s hand.

David is survived by his wife Julia, Step-daughter Amy (Jerome) Gordon, Granddaughter Madeline Geroux, Honorary Grandson Alex Geroux, Brothers Greg Link and Raymond (Amy) Link, Sisters-in-law Barb (Steve) Bauer, Kathy (John) Krivitza, Janet Thorson, Kristi (John) Ohman, and Kelly (Paul) Weiss. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews who lovingly referring to him as “Unc”, many cousins and friends.

David was proceed in death by his parents Vernon and Dorothy Link, father and mother-in-law John and Elaine Thorson, brother Steve Link, sisters-in-law Irene Link and Cindy Link.

The family would like to especially thank Eric Sorenson from Mayo Clinic in Glenwood City, the staff at Adoray Hospice, and Pastor Les (Dawn) Johnson from Christ the King Lutheran Church for their care and support.

Visitation will be at Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City on Saturday, March 16th from 9 to 11:00 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place after the funeral service in Mound Cemetery in Downing, WI.

Friends and family with tractors are welcome to join the procession from Anderson Funeral Home to the cemetery, to help us give him a great big tractor send off.

Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements. www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com