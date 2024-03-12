Bert Lansing, 82, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 4, 2024 at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Born in River Falls, Wisconsin in August,1941, he grew up in Waverly, the son of Orvie and Annabelle (Roatch) Lansing, and the adventurous and warm-spirited brother of six siblings.

After graduating from Spring Valley High School in 1959 and working and living in Minnesota, Bert married Sharon Klatt, the love of his life and wife of nearly 60 years, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, Wisconsin. After first living in Morris, Illinois where Bert worked at Caterpillar, Inc., Bert and Sharon settled happily in Spring Valley where they raised their children Jodi and Bret. Bert was named for his Great Uncle who once received a ticket for exceeding the speed limit on his unicycle on the main street of Waverly. Bert showed that same energetic momentum in his love of life, his love and support for his wife, children and grandchildren, and his enthusiastic coaching of youth basketball with Arby Linder for many years in Spring Valley.

Bert’s true occupational calling was for the great outdoors and the highways and byways of farming communities. He thrived in the construction work of Century Fence that took him across Wisconsin and around the country, and he especially loved the two summers when he was joined on the crew by his daughter Jodi. Following his retirement from Century Fence, Bert worked for Son-Bow Farms Inc. on a variety of agricultural endeavors.

Bert loved being around family and friends, and was a devoted father, especially proud of his children who would credit their dad for his careful teachings of hard work and disciplined attention. Bert was always in the audience, attending his children’s and grandchildren’s functions and cheering them on. In addition to his dedication to his family, Bert was dedicated to his country, having served in the Army National Guard for six years and as a long-time member of Rickerd-Danielson American Legion Post 227 in Spring Valley.

He was devoted to his faith and his church, was baptized and confirmed in the Rock Elm United Methodist Church, and became an active member of St. Matthew’s Church where he served as church President for many years, worked as a member of St. Michael’s Cemetery Board, and filled in as a lay pastor when needed. For those occasions, Bert drew on his experience as an avid reader, and his love of poetry and country music. Bert enjoyed playing cards and working Sudoku puzzles; and together Bert and Sharon enjoyed cooking and baking, making homemade buns, canning and making holiday gifts for friends and family. Above all, Bert had one of the most caring, kind, humble, and generous spirits with a boundless sense of humor. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed.

Bert is survived by his deeply loved and loving wife, Sharon; daughter Jodi (Erin) Madden of Fall Creek; son Bret Lansing of Spring Valley; grandchildren: Kate (Will) Clark, Eleva; Emily (Mason) Kinsella, Fall Creek; Cameron and Cody Madden, Fall Creek; sisters: Reta Sanford, Peggy (Fred) Koehler, Harriet (Allan Klein) Lansing, Jane (Jo Haberman) Lansing; brother-in-law; Eugene (Debby) Klatt; sister-in-law: Joyce (Dan) Hellendrung; sister-in-law Sandra Klatt; sister-in-law Judy Klatt, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law Arnold and Margaret Klatt; infant son Bert Joseph Jr; brother Douglas (fiancé Dixie Brown) Lansing; sister Mary Ann and brother-in-law Wes Bol; brother-in-law Robert Sanford; brother-in-law David Klatt; brother-in-law Wayne Klatt; brother-in-law Gary and sister-in-law Ardy Klatt; and sister-in-law, Shirley Huey; nephews: Jeffrey Koehler, Alexander Klein, Terry “Watson” Bol and Randy Sanford.

Visitation will be Friday March 22, 2024, from 4-7 p.m. at Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley. Memorial service is Saturday March 23, 2024, at 1 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Spring Valley. There will be military honors after the service and a meal will follow. Honorary bearers are Bert’s grandchildren and their spouses. A private burial will be held at a later date.