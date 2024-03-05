Off the Editor’s Desk 3-6-2024

It’s really time for a change!

Do you remember past slogans of presidential campaigns? Some including the “I Like Ike” of Eisenhower’s run for president in 1952 and then in 1956 it was “I Still Like Ike,” or “It’s all the way with LBJ” for Lyndon Johnson’s 1964 slogan.

But, in recent years there are two slogans that I think need uncovering for the times we are now in and one is Bill Clinton’s 1992 slogan, “It’s the Economy Stupid,” and Obama’s 2008 slogan of “Change we can believe in.”

The economy is out of control, President Biden will say it is not and is cooling, but a hamburger, fries and a soda that not to long ago was less than six bucks at McDonald’s is now over ten and prices in the grocery story are still climbing. Have you priced a box of cereal lately?

I was in Hayward over the weekend and at the gas pump it was $3.34.9 and I have not checked the price of heating my home over last year. I would think it would be less, just because this winter has been warmer, or is it that I just think it has been warmer?

I don’t know what to say about the tragic death of 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley. An illegal immigrant has been accused of her death and that has cast a dark cloud over Presidents Biden’s border policy, which already has been the focus as an issue in this presidential election cycle.

I firmly believe that come this Thursday evening, President Biden in his State of the Union Address, will again pass the buck and blame to the Republicans for the border mess and he will not take any blame for the death of Laken Riley.

Biden’s first days in office, back in January of 2021, he executed over 90 executive orders, one of which was opening up our borders that have allowed millions of undoctumented and unvetted people into our country.

I think that Biden will bring up the bill that has been stalled in the house and will try to convince that hiring more border guards and spending more money will solve the border problem. Close the border down and we will not need more guards or the extra money.

I watched a report on Fox News last week of a interview with a Texas ranch owner whose property extends to the Mexican border. Using some game camera’s he took films of young men illegally entering our country. Those young men wore camouflaged clothing with backpacks and shoes with carpeted bottom soles that allowed those illegal’s to leave no tracks. What was in the backpacks is unknown. One would think that clothes will be carried in, but it probably was drugs or maybe they were carrying weapons.

If you have watched any television coverage of the President, you should conclude that President Biden has some mental problems with his speech and walking. I know, we all stumble, but he does it very often. I will watch Thursday evening to see if Joe Biden takes the bull by the horns, with a plan that will solve all the problems that the United States is facing. But, I don’t think that will happen and we do need a change.

Election polls over the weekend showed a surprising results. Electors were asked whom would they would vote for now for president. The Fox poll favored Trump over Biden by just two points, while Nikki Haley had a nine-point lead over Biden and that is very interesting.

