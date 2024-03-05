Melvina A. (Lee) Evenson, passed away peacefully and gracefully at home in Menomonie, WI, on March 1, 2024.

She was born on August 7, 1916 in Colfax, WI to Sam and Mabel (Bolstad) Lee. Melvina was the oldest of five children. After Melvina graduated from Colfax High School, she was trained as a teacher at the Dunn County Normal school in 1936 and taught at the Sinking Creek School until 1942. On June 6, 1942 she married Arnold Solberg and they became parents to Ronald and Ross. Arnold passed away in 1962 and she was remarried to Arthur Evenson in 1972. Arthur passed away in 1995.

Melvina was a “Jill” of all trades and always ready to help. She was the business owner of Solberg’s Clothing Store and Shoes in Colfax and allowed people to buy their items on credit when they could not afford them. Following the tornado in 1958 she opened the store and apartments above the store to those in need in the community at no cost. If there was a project to be done you could count on Melvina to be there to help with painting, wallpaper, sheet rock, and everything in between. Melvina was well known for her lefse making skills. She also made lye soap and quilts for missions and family. She was a prayer warrior and a faithful, lifelong, active member of Colfax Lutheran Church.

Melvina is survived by: step-children, David Evenson, Martha Murray and Lois Minnich; granddaughters, Carol West and Sherri Nelson; grandsons, Eric Solberg, Todd Solberg and Billy Joe Delong; 6 step-grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren, 13 step-great grandchildren; 17 great-great grandchildren, 20 step-great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Melvina was preceded in death by: her parents, Sam and Mabel Lee; husbands, Arnold Solberg and Arthur Evenson; sons, Ronald, Ross and Daughter-in-law, Jane Solberg; brother, Harvey; sisters, Lorraine, Ruby and Borgny; granddaughter, Jada Barr; and great-great grandson, Juan Javier Perez Jr.

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to Colfax Lutheran Church or Big Elk Creek Cemetery maintenance fund.

A memorial service for Melvina will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at Colfax Lutheran Church at 1:00 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Big Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Sampson Funeral Home. Online condolences for Melvina’s family may be left at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.