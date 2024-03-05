Jerry Edwin Evenson, 87, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away on February 21, 2024. He was born on April 2, 1936, in Boyceville, Wisconsin. Jerry met the love of his life, Geraldine Marie Flesburg, during the summer of 1955 while both worked in the Canyon Hotel dining room at Yellowstone National Park. They married on August 23, 1958.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Geraldine Evenson, his brother, Timothy Evenson and his wife Karen, his daughter, Missy Starkey and her husband Robert, his son, Erik Evenson and his wife Liza, his granddaughter, Allison Starkey, his grandson, Drew Starkey and his wife Brittany, and his great granddaughter, Paisley Starkey, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin S. Evenson, his mother, Sue Evenson, his sister, Edwyna Brown, his niece, Heidi Evenson, and his great niece, Ashley Evenson.

Jerry was a proud navy veteran and served on the USS Jarvis (DD-799). Jerry’s unwavering patriotism shone through in all he did, and his love for travel took him far and wide, exploring new places and cultures with a sense of wonder and curiosity that inspired all those around him. His innate gift for salesmanship meant that he could strike up a conversation with anyone, turning strangers into friends with ease. He dedicated his professional career to serving as a Petroleum Marketer at Cities Service Oil Company, CITGO Petroleum, and Sinclair Oil Company. He was a lifetime Lutheran and current member of Fellowship Lutheran Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A true stock market guru, Jerry’s financial acumen was second to none, and his wisdom in investment was a guiding light for many. Yet, despite his success in the world of finance, Jerry found joy in the simple things, tending to his yard with care and dedication, creating a verdant oasis that was the envy of the neighborhood. He had a flagpole in the yard of every home he owned. At work, he was known as “The Flag Man”, and ensured that every convenience store he worked with displayed a lighted American flag. He was also a faithful Green Bay Packers fan and proudly reminisced about being present at the Ice Bowl on December 31, 1967.

Above all, Jerry was a deeply neighborly soul, always ready with a helping hand or a kind word for those in need. His warm personality, dedication to work, and love for his family will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A family memorial service is pending at Floral Haven Cemetery. The family has designated Fellowship Lutheran Church (6727 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133), for memorial contributions.