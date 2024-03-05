Audrey Schindler was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on February 26, 2024. Audrey was born to LaVern Wesley Moss and Elizabeth Wilhelmina Peterson Moss on July 27, 1932. Born in New Auburn, WI at home with 13 siblings.

Audrey married Louis Schindler June 1, 1950 and they had 6 children. Louis worked construction and Audrey stayed at home taking care of her children. After Louis died, Sept. 24, 1987 she was a nanny and cleaned homes. She was always busy.

Audrey was known for her potato dumplings and apple pie which her family loved and she always wanted “Zert” after her meal. She liked her gardening, canning, and picking berries. She liked her Green Bay Packers and was an avid pro basketball fan. Her favorite pastimes were playing cards and bingo with her wonderful friends. Audrey was the most giving person in the world, always taking everywhere she went an apple pie, some dumplings, or something else she wanted to share. She welcomed everyone with open doors and fed everyone whoever came through the door. Audrey always cared for all the kids like she was everyone’s grandma. But the most important thing to Audrey was her children and their children. She loved them all.

Audrey is preceded in death by her husband Louis; her parents, LaVern and Elizabeth Moss, and siblings: Florence Woodbeck, Clarence Moss, Irvin Moss, Ione Moss, Janice Moss, Wallace Moss, Ethel Moss, Lorenzo Moss.

She is survived by siblings: Edith Fleming of Tilden, James Moss (Patricia) of Eleva, Lorraine Ford of Chippewa Falls, and Clyde Moss (Phebe) of Ellsworth.

Children that preceded her in death were Norman Schindler, Dale Schindler, Delbert Schindler and granddaughters: Brooke Schindler and Jennifer Berge. One great grandson: Caleb Schindler.

Surviving children are Arlen (Joe) Schindler (Cheri) of Bloomer, Cherilyn (Shari) Perko of Eau Claire, and Bruce Schindler (Laura) of Colfax. She is also survived by grandchildren Jeff Schindler (Julie) of Oconomowoc, WI, Cory Schindler (Wendy) of Elk Mound, Jennifer Schindler of Bloomer, Travis Schindler (Jenny) of Chippewa Falls, Stephanie Schindler of Bloomer, Shannon Schaefer of Eau Claire, Tonya Dobcinski (Karl) of Rolla, MO, Sgt. Lindsey Schindler of San Diego, CA, and Holley Boone (Jimmy) of Knob Noster, MO. Audrey also had 23 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild that will miss her.

Audrey will be missed but not forgotten by so many family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Audrey was held on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 417 West Menomonie Street, Elk Mound, WI, with Father Timothy Welles officiating. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Sampson Funeral Home in Colfax, WI. Online condolences for Audrey’s family may be left at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.