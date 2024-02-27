William “Bill” Zobel, age 77 of Knapp, WI passed away Thursday, February 22, 2024 at his home with his loving wife Cindy and family at his side.

He was born March 21, 1946 in Knapp, WI to Ervin and Esther (Butler) Zobel. Bill grew up in the Boyceville and Knapp, WI area where he spent most of his life.

“He enjoyed the outdoors” camping, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed working on vehicles or whatever needed fixing. Bill loved being with and helping family and friends.

On August 7, 2006 he married his best friend and soul mate Cindy.

Bill is survived by his wife Cindy; children Brian Zobel, Laurie Brown, Brent (Jessica) Zobel, Joe (Thareth) Casey, Stacy Utphall, Jake Utphall, and Amanda Utphall along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family, and friends. Also, Koko his very special fur baby.

He is preceded in death by his parents, infant son Terry, daughter-in-law Sandy Zobel, many aunts, uncles and other relatives. And his companion Luke (His fur baby of 11 years).

Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Knapp United Methodist Church with Pastor Hae Jin Bahng officiating. Visitation was held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 26, 2024 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI and one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial was at Forest Hill Cemetery in the Town of Stanton, Dunn County, WI.

