James “Jimmy” L. Titel JR, age 62, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 18, 2024 in Menomonie, WI.

He was born on April 7, 1961 to James Titel Sr. and Marlene Nelson in New Richmond, WI.

Jimmy loved being outdoors, whether it was milking cows, hunting, or fishing. He worked as a farmhand for many farmers throughout the years. He liked to watch football and cheer on the Vikings, which was his favorite team. Jimmy espcially loved being around his family and friends and could always put a smile on your face. In his later years, Jimmy enjoyed visiting with anyone and everyone around him.

James is survived by siblings Terri Lemon, Mark Titel (Maria) and Kelly Morse (Val) and many step siblings.

He is preceded in death by parents James Titel Sr. and Marlene Nelson; step-father Ernest Morse; grandparents Orie and Margaret Hornstein, Ralph Titel, Olga Gavin; siblings Janine Kieth, Marshall Morse and Mitchell Morse; nephews Jeremy Lemon and Adin and many more family.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

