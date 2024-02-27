Beverlye Thompson passed away peacefully on February 23, 2024 at Glenhaven Nursing Home with family around her.

Beverlye was born in Ames, IA on July 7, 1929 to Erick and Flora (King) Erickson. Beverlye was the second of four children and had three siblings Vera (Lou), Helen (Jeanie) and Leonard (Curt).

Beverlye spent her younger years in the St Croix Falls area. She met her first husband, Freddie Garey through a veteran letter writing program. Upon Freddie’s return from the war, he and Beverlye dated and eventually married on May 10, 1947. They moved to North East Minneapolis and had six children together, John, Curt, Cinny, Doug, Becky and Kevin. Beverlye worked nights at Minneapolis Molds and Engraving.

After Freddie’s passing, Beverlye was introduced to Orvald Thompson by a mutual friend of her and her late husband Freddie’s. She and Orvald dated and eventually married on November 24, 1967. She moved to Glenwood City, WI and her and Orvald had two children together, Duane and Amy.

Beverlye found joy in caring for the elderly and took a position as a Home Health Aid for St Croix County. She was a compassionate caregiver and enjoyed providing care to her clients. Beverlye was also an incredible baker and spent several years baking pies for the Downing Café. In her later years, she enjoyed baking and competing in the St Croix County Fair, playing Bingo and spending time with family.

She is survived by seven children John (Pam) Garey of Inver Grove Heights, MN, Curt (Joleen) Garey of Blaine, MN, Cinny (Greg) Weizenegger of Columbia Heights, MN, Becky (Steve) Nyhus of Glenwood City, WI, Kevin (Becky) Garey of Cambridge, MN, Duane (Donna) Thompson of Glenwood City, WI and Amy (Kurt) Bratulich of Hudson, WI. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her late husband Freddie Garey, her late husband Orvald Thompson, her parents Erick and Flora, her sisters Vera (Lou) and Helen (Jeanie), her brother Leonard (Curt), son Doug, daughter-in-law Sheila, and her great granddaughter Kyrstin.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday March 1, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville, WI with Pastor Brad Peterson officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will take place in Glenwood City Cemetery, Glenwood City, WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI will be serving the family.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com