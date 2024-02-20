Shirley Mae (Goss) Hintzman

Shirley Mae Hintzman age 85 of Menomonie, WI passed away Sunday, February 18, 2024 at MCHS-Red Cedar in Menomonie.

She was born May 21, 1938 in Eau Claire WI to William and Mildred (Murray) Goss. She grew up in Downsville and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1956. She then attended Normal Teaching College in Rice Lake WI. In 1958, she started teaching at the Ideal One Room Schoolhouse.

Shirley married Gerald (Jerry) Hintzman Oct 1, 1960 at the United Methodist Church in Menomonie, and together they farmed on the Hintzman Family farm north of Menomonie, the remainder of her life. She was a mother, farm wife and worked hard both inside the home and alongside Jerry on the farm.

She was an active member of the Ideal Homemakers and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Ladies Aide until she was physically unable to continue.

She loved her family, enjoyed family gatherings, cooking and baking, sharing her goods with neighbors, her love of music with her granddaughters Katherine and Becca, her love of the farm with grandson Bill. Spending time with great grandchildren.

She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind heart and her love of flowers.

Shirley is survived by her husband Gerald, one son Todd (Deb), one daughter, Lisa (Mike) Hoff all of Menomonie. Three grandchildren, Katherine (Andrew Fisch) Hintzman of Caledonia MN, William (Sasha) Hintzman of Mondovi WI and Rebecca (David Boyce) Hintzman of Menomonie. Three great grandchildren, Mason, Liliana and Juliana Boyce. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Mildred Goss, her sister Yvonne and brother-in-law LuVern Schwarz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 26, 2024 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI with Pastor Geoffrey Kieta officiating. Visitation will from 9:00-11:00 a.m. and a luncheon will follow the service. Burial will be at a later date at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at olsonfuneral.com