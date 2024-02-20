Richard “Dick” Sullwold, died on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at the Deerfield Gables in New Richmond. He was born the son of Alfred and Doris Sullwold on July 6, 1939 in Stillwater, MN. Dick grew up in the Marine on Saint Croix area. He graduated from Roberts High School, class of 1957. Dick met the love of his life, Gayle Stokes at Forest Lake High School and were married on September 16, 1958 in Afton, MN. Dick worked many different jobs throughout his life; mainly farming and working at the post office. He had many loves; his family, the Saint Croix County fair, and attending his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities. Dick was hardworking, loving, and passionate.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Doris; and sisters-in-law, Nona and Terry. Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Gayle; children, Patti (Mark) Salmon, Dan, and Wayne (Patty); grandchildren, Katie (Paul), Vickie (Patrick), Christie, and Amie (Matt); Randy (Andrea) and Danielle (Marty); Stacy (Terrance), Stefanie (Brian), Kristen, Kelly (Adam), Mitchel, and Michelle (Zak); great-grandchildren, Jess, Marshall, Natalie, Carson, Kaleb, Gavin, Skyler, James, Sophia, Ben, Alexander, Ashton, Josie, Austin, Gwen, Jordyn, Kamdyn, Alice, Jack, Wyatt; great-great-grandchildren, Delayni, Drew, and Draelyn; brothers, Stan and Tom (Fran); and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A Visitation was held on Monday, February 19, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave) in New Richmond. A Funeral Service was held on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at First Lutheran Church (811 S Ave W) in Clear Lake with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Cylon Cemetery. The service was streamed live. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.