Off the Editor’s Desk 2-14-2024

It’s not funny!

I feel very sorry for President Joe Biden as his memory is failing him and he makes slips almost every time he gets up to speak.

Recently Biden confused the current French President, Emmanuel Macron with a former French President who has been dead for almost 30 years.

Last Thursday the Special Counsel Robert Hur released his report about the investigation over Biden’s handling of government records. The report stated that they did not charge President Biden with a crime, although the report indicated that he had, but it painted a picture of a forgetful leader who failed to properly protect highly classified material and that he shared some of that with the ghostwriter of his 2017 memoir.

Part of the report said; “We have also considered that, at trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

Biden hastily called a news conference last Thursday evening, to tell the American public that he will not be charged over his handling of those records. He put blame on his staff for storing some of those records in his unprotected garage next to his Corvette.

But at this late night, late for him, news conference, he fumbled over a couple of items including that he confused the president of Egypt with the president of Mexico.

We can all pray for our president in hopes that his memory will improve, but listening to medical professionals talk about it, that is not going to happen.

Biden and his people have seen to it that he is not going to do things that most candidates do during the election season with one being a debate with others seeking that office, and that is out for Biden, and also was the annual interview with the president during Super Bowl week.

All I can do is ask that his family and his Democratic party confront the president with his problems and convince him to drop out of the race for another term. I can’t see Biden and the country surviving another five years of his leadership, and at this point, I am not sure who is running the country.

Maybe it’s the air in the White House that affects one’s memory, as the White House Press Secretary Karinejean-Pierre fumbled all over words trying to offer condolences to the families of those three service people from Georgia that were killed in Jordon by a drone strike. She tried to praise them for their service to this administration. She should have known that they were serving their country not this administration.

As I watched on several different main stream news channels about the report, most were trying to down play what the report said about the president’s memory including Rachel Maddow of NSMBC, who figured that Biden can’t be too old to be president because he “rides a bike.” Must we remind Rachel that he fell off that bike?.

Thanks for reading! ~Carlton