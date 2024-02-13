Mildred L. Windsor age 82, of Boyceville, WI passed away on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in her home.

She was born on February 1, 1942 in Boyceville, WI to Henry and Lillian Hovland. She grew up in Boyceville and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1959.

Mildred married Richard Windsor on January 2, 1960 at the parsonage in Ridgeland. They then lived in Milwaukee for 7 years, where Mildred worked as a caterer, among other things. From there, they moved to Wisconsin Rapids to raise their family. Mildred went back to school at Midstate Technical College for her nursing degree in 1989. After completing her degree, she and Rich moved back to the Hovland family farm in 1993. She became the director of nursing at the Colfax Nursing Home in 1996 and did that for many years until her retirement. Mildred loved nursing so much that she came out of retirement to work part time at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie for a few years, until she was physically unable to continue working. She was active within both the Hay River and Ridgeland Lutheran Church communities. Mildred had a lifelong love of learning which she was able to indulge with many learning in retirement classes.

Mildred is survived by her husband Richard; her two daughters Geri and Penny; and her grandchildren Nick, Tina, Chris, Candi, Brandi and Catrena; 13 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; 2 more great-great grandchildren expected this year; her brother Duane Hovland; She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Lillian Hovland; her brothers Lester and Edwin Hovland; her sister Kathleen Hovland-Frisch; her son John Windsor and her grandson Travis Good.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Ridgeland Area Community Center in Ridgeland, WI with Deacon Scott Burns officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service and a luncheon will follow the service.

Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.

