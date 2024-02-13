Lawrence “Larry” John Drinkman age 77, of Menomonie, WI passed away peacefully Friday, February 2, 2024 at Dove Healthcare Center in Eau Claire, WI.

He was born June 10, 1946 in Menomonie, WI to Harry and Bernice (Olson) Drinkman. He grew up in the Downing/Glenwood City area. Larry graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1964,

Larry married Wendy Kindschy in 1966 at the Downing Methodist Church. They farmed for many years North of Downing. They were blessed with six children; John, Jeffery, Amy, Tracey, Stephanie and Todd. They divorced in 1990.

Larry worked many jobs over the years. Well drilling, building silos, heating & plumbing & auto parts to name a few. He worked 30+ years building water towers with EAI where he led a building crew and made many lifelong friends with many great people.

In 1991, Larry moved to the Menomonie area where he met the love of his life, Debra Wald. They were united in marriage on September 2, 1994. Larry welcomed 2 stepsons into the family, Joel & Luke. Larry and Deb spent 30 years together enjoying life with their children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. Family was everything to him. He gave more love and support than humanly possible. He took great pride in his family.

Larry is survived by his wife Debra (Deb) Drinkman of Menomonie, WI; Children, Jeffery (Jean) Drinkman of Tomah, WI, Tracey Schone (Tim) of New Richmond, WI, Stephanie (Larry) Tiberg of Balsam Lake, WI, Todd Drinkman of Dallas, WI, Joel Harshman of Menomonie, WI and Luke Clack of Milwaukee, WI; Grandchildren, Hannah Drinkman, Cole Drinkman, Tanner Dworak, Taylor Dworak (Michael), Zachary (Sasha) Tiberg, Haley (Shawn) Proulx, Donovan Tiberg (Rose), Nicholas Schone (Allison), Collin Schone (Julia), Brandon Bracken; Great Grandchildren, Bentley, Abel, Adeline, Braelynn, Brooklynn, Harper, Ellie and Brandson; Siblings, Ruthie (Sheldon) Simonson of Emerald, WI, Fred Drinkman of Downing, WI, Eileen (Allen) Eggen of Woodville, WI and Doris (Dennis) Berends of Emerald, WI; Sister-in-law Mary Drinkman of Eau Claire, WI. Larry is further survived by many nieces & nephews and other wonderful friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Bernice Drinkman; Infant Children John Drinkman and Amy Drinkman; Brothers Donald Drinkman, Edward Drinkman, Robert Drinkman and Leslie Drinkman; Sister Anna Hayle; Brother-in-law George Hayle; Sister-in-law Barbara Drinkman; Nephews Steven Hayle, Steve Berends, David Drinkman and Tom Drinkman; and Niece Vicki Abuan.

Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 19, 2024 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. A private interment will be held later.

