Harold John Levendoski, age 83, of Clear Lake, WI, passed away at his home on February 7, 2024, after a short battle with liver cancer.

Harold was born on August 10, 1940, to Fred “Fritz” and Amber (Berra) Levendoski in LaCrosse, WI. He was baptized at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Stoddard, WI and confirmed at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Chaseburg, WI. After graduating from Viroqua High School in 1958, he went on to serve in the US Army for 3 years.

In 1963, he met Delores Peterson. They were married on April 27, 1963 at St. Peters Lutheran Church and enjoyed nearly 61 years of marriage. Everyone who knew Harold knew his passion for machinery and trucking. He was proud and protective of his equipment as each piece had its own story. Harold frequently shared that he had to choose between his passion for trucking or being home to raise his family. Thankfully, he chose to be home, and the farming adventure began. They started farming in Chaseburg, WI for 9 years, then moved the farm to Chatfield, MN for 21 years. Harold and Delores, with their son and daughter in law, eventually settled in Clear Lake, WI where they made their home and farmed for the past 30 years. Over those 60 years they also raised 4 children, Tom, Shari, Lisa, & Lori.

Family and music were tremendously important to Harold. His father had a polka band and Harold taught himself to play the trumpet, drums, and accordion. He shared his passion for music with his children and would play his accordion with Tom on trumpet, Shari on alto sax and Lisa on clarinet playing old-time music in the basement after the cows were milked and chores were done with Delores and Lori dancing.

Harold was also blessed with an amazing “farm family.” This special family, through their hard work, dedication and loyalty made it possible for Harold and Delores to live their passion, farming. He was equally dedicated and loyal to his farm family as he was to his biological family.

Harold believed in giving back, not only with his military service but also community service and helping those in need. He never met a stranger and was always interested in their stories and will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Fred “Fritz” & Amber Levendoski.

In Harold’s opinion, his greatest accomplishment and what made him a rich man, was his family.

He is survived by his wife, Delores Levendoski, Clear Lake, WI. Children: Tom (Lori) Levendoski – Clear Lake, WI; Shari (Kyle) Overby – Clear Lake, WI; Lisa (Pete) Isaacson – Montrose, CO; Lori (Chris) Blatnik – Plymouth, MN. Grandchildren; Shannon (Parker) Stamm, Jared Levendoski (Paige Bennett), Selena Levendoski, Kayla (Charlie) Bignell, Kyle (Katie) Roe, Blake (Becca) Grobe & Brandon Blatnik. Great-grandchildren: Lane, Kaden, Halle, Royal, Reggie, Dreya, Daxson, Rylie, & Tucker.

Siblings: Bob (Susan) Levendoski; Kathy (Ken) Casberg; Marlin (Kitty) Levendoski. Brother in Law: Clinton (Barb) Peterson. Nieces, nephews, relatives, and many friends.

Visitation was on Monday, February 12, 2024 from 4-7 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, WI and an hour before the service at the church on Tuesday.

Funeral Service will be at the First Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, Wisconsin on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 11 a.m.

Clergy – Pastor Bryan Anderson; Music – Brian Wick; Casket Bearers – Matt Mara, Jose Alvarez, Erick Foss, Brock Zemke, Robbie Witthoft & Larry Shafer; Honorary Casket Bearer – Tony Monson

Interment at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake, WI with full military honors.

Scheuermann Funeral Home and Cremation Services are handling the arrangements.