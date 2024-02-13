Gladys Mary Best, age 92, of Glenwood City, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, February 10, 2024 peacefully at Glenhaven with hospice.

She was born at the family home in Glenwood City, February 13, 1931, to Louie and Lillian Goetkin. As a young girl she loved school and music playing many musical instruments including piano. She grew up and went to school in Glenwood City, graduating valedictorian of her class. After graduation she worked at the 1st National Bank of Glenwood. She married Robert Earl Best on August 5, 1950 and they were blessed with five sons. While raising her family, she continued her career at 1st National bank, retiring as Vice President in 1993.

Gladys was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, American Red Cross, and CCW at St. John’s Catholic Church where she played organ and sang in the choir for over sixty years.

Many people would have seen Gladys out on her daily walks, no matter what the weather. Her other interests include gardening, mowing lawn, and reading which lead to her working at the library following her retirement from the bank. In addition to spending time with family and friends, two of her passions were music and playing the piano which she shared with the students that she taught over the years.

Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Lillian Goetkin, sister, Clarabel Misslin, her son, Jim and special friend, Paul Murtha. She is survived by four sons, Steven (Sandy), Tom (Doreen), David (Jerra) and John (Jodi). Grandchildren: Jennifer, Michelle, Brianna, Amanda, Lynda, Jason, Ryan, Tena, Joseph, Elizabeth, Steven, Kyle, Jeromie and Cory and 30 great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews all of whom she considered special.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Glenwood City, WI with celebrant Father John Long. Burial was in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Glenwood City. Friends may call at the church from 9-11 a.m. prior to Mass.

Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City assisted the family with arrangements.