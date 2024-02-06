RuthAnn Williams

RuthAnn (Schlottman) Williams, age 79, of Boyceville, WI passed away peacefully at her home on January 30, 2024 surrounded by family.

RuthAnn was born November 14, 1944 on the family farm in the twp of Sherman, Dunn co. WI to Chester and Mae (Harvey) Schlottman.

She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1963. She worked for Ideal Door in the lock division in St. Paul, MN. Where she met her husband Ralph Williams Jr. and later married on June 4, 1966 in Rochester, NY. To this union two sons were born Ralph (III) in 1969 and Travis in 1971. RuthAnn worked for 3M from 1977 until retiring in 2005.

RuthAnn is preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph, grandson Ryan Williams, sister Doris (Charles) Dunn, brothers Roger (Jo Anne) and Kenneth Schlottman.

RuthAnn is survived by her partner of 26 years, Gary Fero, Sons Ralph (Brenda) Williams III and Travis (Heidi) Williams, sister Arlyss (Larry) Hintzman, sister-in-law Judy (Dave) Wirth, 2 stepsons, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren.

She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Funeral services were held 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 5, 2024 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI with Reverend Vicky Strupp officiating. Burial will be in the Tiffany Cemetery Boyceville, WI. Friends were able to call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City assisted the family with arrangements.