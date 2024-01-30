Miller resigns from Glenwood City Board of Education

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By LeAnn R. Ralph

GLENWOOD CITY — Nicole Miller has submitted a letter of resignation for her position on the Glenwood City Board of Education.

Miller’s resignation followed a news story by Fox 9 KSMP on former Glenwood City school superintendent Tim Johnson concerning alleged irregularities pertaining to reimbursement for classes taken at Viterbo University in La Crosse.

The Tribune Press Reporter sent questions to Miller last week for a news story.

Miller replied that she looked forward to answering any of the questions that she can answer and thanked the Tribune Press Reporter for the opportunity.

As of press time, the Tribune Press Reporter had not yet received further communication from Miller.

Patrick Olson, superintendent of the Glenwood City school district sent the following e-mail to GCSD staff and parents on January 25.

“Due to a board member resignation, the School District of Glenwood City currently has a vacancy on its seven-member board. Thank you to Nicole Miller for her service to the Glenwood City community these past two years.

“A replacement board member will be appointed to the School District of Glenwood City Board of Education in the month of February and their term will run until the April 2025 election.

“Candidates must be 18 years or older and a resident of the School District of Glenwood City. Interested parties are welcome to contact District Administrator Patrick Olson at 715-265-7475 if you have any questions.

“To be considered by the School District of Glenwood City Board of Education for this position, please submit a letter of interest to Christa Edin, Executive Secretary, 850 Maple Street, Glenwood City, WI 54013 by 12:00 (noon) on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

“Please include qualifications, education, and any board experience in your letter of interest. The School District of Glenwood City Board of Education will conduct interviews to ascertain qualifications for this vacant board seat on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.”