John “Jack” Frederick Kuehl Jr. of Glenwood City, passed away at the age of 84 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at Hammond Health Services where he had been a hospice resident since June 2023.

Jack was born to Violet (Colburn)(Kuehl) Schreiber and John F. Kuehl Sr. on March 19, 1939, in Baldwin, Wisconsin. He was the oldest of three siblings. Jack graduated from Glenwood City High School in 1958 and just recently was able to celebrate his 65th Class Reunion in the summer of 2023. In November 1958, Jack enlisted in the United States Army and served on active duty in Colorado, Leonard Wood, Missouri and Fort Bliss, Texas. He spent his final two years of active duty in France. Jack served his country as an Army Recruiter and a National Guard Member until 1993, when he retired. After returning home from France, he worked for Century Fence and hauled milk for his father. In 1967, while driving city bus in the Twin Cities, he met the love of his life Joan (Janssen) Kuehl. They were married in October 1969 and together with Joan’s daughter Cheryl they moved to Wisconsin in 1970 where Jack farmed with the Kuehl family near Hatchville/Spring Valley area, and later Glenwood City. To this family a daughter, Carey Jo, was born in June 1971.

Jack became known as “Jack of many trades” as he farmed and worked at Nor Lake, Century Fence, Frieburg Farm Equipment, and API. He also hauled cattle and spent a good share of his life driving semi-truck for himself and Republic Express Trucking of Hudson, WI. Jack and Joan could be found during summer on the lake fishing, four-wheeling and camping, all the while enjoying life. Jack’s two daughters, his grandchildren, and great grandchildren meant the world to him, and he loved them all unconditionally. When Joan passed away in 2012, his heart was broken and never the same again.

Jack is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl (Dan) Slind of Baldwin, Carey (Brian) Casey of Glenwood City, his grandchildren, Mitchell (McKayla) Slind, Micheala (Tyler) Troiola, Tyler (Taylor Opperman) Owen, William (LeAnn Streeter) Owen, Tyler (Shaylee Souza) Casey and Kamden Casey. He was blessed to become “Great” Grandpa to Thomas Owen, Mason & Emersyn Slind, and Wesley Troiola. He is further survived by sister-in-law Carol Janssen, many nieces and nephews, cousins and many, many friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years Joan; his mother Violet Schrieber, father, John Sr., stepfather, Arnold Schrieber, and siblings Marcie Tuttle and Jim Kuehl; his in-laws Angeline & Louis Janssen, Donny Janssen, Ed & Marcie Janssen and Ken Janssen.

Funeral service for Jack will be on Sunday, February 11 at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville, Wisconsin,

Visitation will be on Sunday for one hour prior to the service at the church.

You are invited to a Celebration of Jack’s life at the Matson-Miller Legion Post 330 in Wilson, starting at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, after the service, for a luncheon and time to visit.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Hersey, Wisconsin.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) handled arrangements.