Former GC school superintendent resigns from Chippewa Falls school district

By LeAnn R. Ralph

GLENWOOD CITY — Tim Johnson, the former superintendent of the Glenwood City school district, has resigned from his job in the Chippewa Falls school district as the executive director of human resources and public relations.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) placed Johnson on administrative leave last week on January 23 after officials in the Chippewa Falls district became aware of a report published by Fox 9 KSMP on January 17.

Johnson resigned as superintendent of schools in Glenwood City in May of 2023.

The Fox 9 report highlighted what are alleged to be irregularities reported to the Glenwood City Board of Education by residents in the school district concerning reimbursements to Johnson between July 1, 2017, and September 10, 2021, for continuing education classes Johnson said he had taken at Viterbo University in La Crosse.

The reimbursements amounted to $40,650.

CFAUSD issued the following news release Monday evening, January 29:

“The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Board of Education this evening accepted the resignation of Tim Johnson as Executive Director of Human Resources and Public Relations effective immediately. Mr. Johnson tendered his resignation earlier in the day, which was formally accepted by the board at its special meetings tonight.

“At this time, we cannot provide further comment as there is an ongoing investigation into Mr. Johnson’s alleged conduct at a previous school district. However, our Board of Education felt it was in the best interest of our students, families, and the broader community to accept Mr. Johnson’s resignation at this juncture.

“As a result of Mr. Johnson’s resignation, the District will look to fill the vacated Executive Director of Human Resources and Public Relations position with an interim replacement until June 30, 2024.

“Again, we appreciate the community’s understanding as we navigate this sensitive personnel matter responsibly and with the legitimate interests of our community in mind.”

Administrative leave

According to a letter published Tuesday, January 23, on the WEAU-TV website that was sent to school district residents from Jeff Holmes, superintendent of the Chippewa Falls school district, “Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) has placed our Executive Director of Human Resources and Public Relations, Tim Johnson, on paid administrative leave until a complete investigation into financial matters concerning Mr. Johnson’s conduct while employed at the Glenwood city school district can be conducted. This matter was brought to the district’s attention only recently by a news report concerning Mr. Johnson’s conduct while employed in Glenwood City.

“We cannot disclose further details while this matter is under investigation. Mr. Johnson’s administrative leave is not disciplinary and no determinations have have been or will be made by the CFAUSD until the facts are in.”

Glenwood City concerns

Glenwood City school district residents spoke to the Glenwood City Board of Education about their concerns regarding the reimbursements to Johnson on three different occasions over the past several years and again at last Monday night’s board meeting on January 22.

The Tribune Press Reporter has published articles about the concerns expressed by residents of the school district. Recent articles were published in the January 24, 2024, edition of the newspaper.

The Tribune Press Reporter sent an open records request by e-mail on January 18 to the Chippewa Falls school district asking for Johnson’s resume or any other application materials that he had provided to the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

The request also asked for the amount that the Chippewa Falls school district was paying Johnson.

Holmes, the Chippewa Falls school superintendent, sent the following e-mail response on January 22 at 8:44 a.m.: “Thank you for reaching out. Please know that I am in the process of considering your request and will put together the information you’ve requested. However, I must give Mr. Johnson the opportunity to augment the information once I’ve compiled it. Once that occurs, I’ll forward your requested information.”

As of Tuesday morning, January 30, the Tribune Press Reporter has not received any further information from the Chippewa Falls school district.