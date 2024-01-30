DeWayne Ward Hedlund died January 24th at home, surrounded by family. DeWayne was born to Edwin and Dorothy Hedlund on May 19, 1930 at the family farm in Tiffany township. He graduated from Boyceville High School in 1950. DeWayne served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until discharged, after returning home from fighting in the Korean War. He was united in marriage to Helen Davis of Downing on May 12, 1954. They moved to Minneapolis where DeWayne started working in construction. He became a cement mason, working many years for JESCO and Kelleher, eventually being promoted to a foreman.

DeWayne and Helen were blessed with five children; Jeffrey, Lori, Dean, Kevin and Janet. They purchased an 80 acre hobby farm in 1972, a mile from where he was born. It became known by many friends and family as “the farm”; hosting many gatherings of family and friends. DeWayne loved a good card game of 500 or Euchre. Many evenings he could be found at the kitchen table playing cards with family and friends. Upon retirement DeWayne and Helen moved to the farm full-time. Raising Hereford beef cattle and farming became DeWayne’s new job. DeWayne and Helen became members of St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Boyceville and enjoyed many years of fellowship with their St. Luke’s family. He enjoyed his grandchildren and spent many hours teaching them the value of work and play. Riding in Grandpa’s Polaris Ranger with him often led to fixing fence, picking rock, finding other chores that needed to be done, or just taking a joy ride. DeWayne could usually be found out in his pole shed working on many projects; no job was too big or small for him to figure out.

DeWayne is proceeded in death by his parents Ed and Dorothy Hedlund, son Dean Hedlund, Daughter-in-law Pam Hedlund, brother Jerome Hedlund, sister Shirley Miller.

DeWayne is survived by: Wife Helen; children, Dawn (Kevin) Tschaen, Jeff Hedlund, Lori (Bill) Hurtgen, Kevin Hedlund, Janet (Tony) Smith, Sisters; Sherry Bay, Sandy (George) Rooney, Sheila (Paul) Webber, sisters-in-law Judy Hedlund and June Hansen. Grandchildren: Melissa (Troy), James, Sarah, Jolene (Tom), Kathy (Brad), Kristin (Bill), Theresa (Matt), Sara (Mike), Mike (Heather), Amanda, Alex, Morgan and Miles. Great-grandchildren: Harli, Derek, Dylan, Bradly, Makayla, Esabella, Ty, Dean, Blake, Cheyenne, Maverick, Paxton, Landon, Logan, Carter, Conner, Caitlyn Rose, Brittany, Megan, Laurel, Lilou. Many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and Godchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Boyceville, WI at 10:30 a.m. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. Visitation one hour prior at the church with closed casket.

Anderson Funeral Home of Glenwood City is assisting the family with arrangements. www.andersonfuneralhomegcwi.com